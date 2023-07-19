Meta’s Llama 2: Why Open Source LLM Is The Joker Of Generative AI Packs





Leslie Dimonte

Meta’s release of Llama 2, the second version of its free, open-source large-scale language model, for research and commercial use further intensified the generative AI race. This provides an alternative to the expensive proprietary LLMs sold by OpenAI such as ChatGPT Plus and Google Bard, while also boosting open source LLMs.

Developers started flocking to LLaMA — Metas open source LLM (https://ai.meta.com/blog/large-language-model-llama-meta-ai/) released in February. Researchers have made more than 100,000 requests for Rama 1, Mehta said. “LLaMA requires far less computing power and resources to test new approaches, validate other features, and explore new use cases,” he said. Meta made LLaMA available in several sizes (7B, 13B, 33B, and 65B parameters – the B stands for he billion) and also shared his LLaMA model his card detailing how the model was built, very unlike the lack of transparency in OpenAI.

Meanwhile, the Generative Pre-trained Transformer series (GPT-3) has 175 billion parameters, and GPT-4 was rumored to have launched with 100 trillion parameters, but this claim was dismissed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The underlying model is trained on a large unlabeled dataset, making it ideal for fine-tuning for a variety of tasks. For example, ChatGPT, which is based on GPT 3.5, was trained on 570 GB of text data from the internet containing hundreds of billions of words, including text collected from websites including books, articles, and social media.

However, according to Meta, smaller models trained with more word tokens are easier to retrain and fine-tune for specific potential product use cases. Meta says he trained LLaMA 65B and he LLaMA 33B with 1.4 trillion tokens. Its smallest model, his LLaMA 7B, will be trained on 1 trillion tokens. Like other his LLMs, LLaMA takes a sequence of words as input and predicts the next word to recursively generate the text. Meta says they selected texts from the 20 most spoken languages ​​to train LLaMa, with a focus on languages ​​that use Latin and Cyrillic scripts.

According to Meta, the newly released Llama 2 is a collection of pre-trained and fine-tuned LLMs spanning 7-70 billion parameters. Meta has also released his Llama 2-Chat, a tweaked version of Llama 2 optimized for dialogue over the same parameter range. Meta claims that these models “demonstrated competitiveness with existing open-source chat models, and on par with some proprietary models in the evaluation set investigated,” but still admits that he lags other models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4.

However, one might note that data scraping has become a thorny issue and has been the cause of many class action lawsuits. In a 157-page class action lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on June 28, plaintiffs allege that defendants engaged in “illegal and harmful conduct in the development, marketing and operation of their AI products, including ChatGPT-3.5, ChatGPT-4.0, Dall-E and Vall-E,” which allegedly used “stolen personal information” from hundreds of millions of Internet users, including children of all ages, without their informed consent or knowledge. . We will continue this for product development and training (https://www.livemint.com/news/india/why-is-musk-angry-and-why-is-openai-being-sued-11688448802931.html).

Meta said Llama 2 was trained using a combination of data from publicly available sources, which does not include data from Metas’ products and services. The company added that it made efforts to remove data from certain sites known to contain large amounts of personal information about individuals. According to Mehta, Rama2 was trained using his 2 trillion tokens of data. “Upsampling the most factual sources to increase knowledge and reduce hallucinations is a good trade-off between performance and cost.” However, he adds that training his corpus was mostly in English, so the model may not be suitable for use in other languages.

The AI ​​model and its newer version, Llama 2, are distributed by Microsoft through Azure cloud services and run on the Windows operating system (https://www.livemint.com/ai/artificial-intelligence/meta-joins-hands-with-microsoft-for-its-latest-ai-model-llama-2-likely-to-beat-chatgpt-and-bard-11689698965564.html). It’s also available on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hugging Face and other providers, Meta Yann LeCun’s chief scientist tweeted shortly after the release.

Training Llama 2 could cost just over $20 million, according to Jim Fan, senior AI scientist at Nvidia. He believes Meta has done a “great service to the community” by releasing the model under a commercially-friendly license. “AI researchers at big companies were wary of Rama 1 due to licensing issues, but now I think many of them will jump on this ship and contribute to the firepower,” Huang tweeted after Rama 2’s release.

Huang also complemented Meta about the human studies he conducted to assess his efficiency. Meta’s team conducted a human study of 4,000 prompts to assess the utility of Llama-2. “I trust these real-world human ratings more than academic benchmarks because they capture the ‘natural atmosphere’ better,” Huang said. However, he added that Llama-2 is still not as good as his GPT-3.5, mainly due to its weak coding ability. But he added, “The team at Meta is working more than ever on AI safety issues. In fact, almost half of the newspapers are talking about safety guardrails, red teams and ratings. I applaud such a responsible effort!” According to Fan, Llama-2 will dramatically advance research in multimodal AI and robotics.

In a previous column titled “5 trends that could change the direction of generative AI models (https://www.livemint.com/mint-top-newsletter/techtalk12052023.html),” I talked about the rise of small open source large language models (LLMs). Tech giants such as Microsoft and Oracle, who were strongly opposed to open source technology, embraced it after realizing they could not survive without it. The open source language model once again demonstrates this.

Months ago, in leaked documents accessed by Semi-Analysis, Google employees claimed that the open-source model was faster, more customizable, more private, and had more powerful features. They’re doing things with $100 and 13 billion params, but we’re struggling with $10 million (million) and he’s struggling with $540 billion (billion). “That employee believes people won’t pay for a restricted model if a free, unrestricted alternative is of equal quality. He argued that a huge model is slowing us down. In the long run, the best model is one that can iterate quickly.

Google may or may not agree with this point of view, but the fact is that open source LLM has not only matured, it offers developers lighter and more flexible options.

As an example, low-rank adaptation (LoRA) of large language models claims to have reduced the number of trainable parameters. This lowered the storage requirements of LLMs adapted to specific tasks and enabled efficient task switching during deployment without inference delays. LoRA also outperforms several other adaptation methods, such as adapters, prefix tuning, and fine-tuning. Simply put, a developer can use his LoRA to tweak LLaMA.

Pythia (from EluetherAI, which is itself likened to an open-source version of OpenAI) consists of 16 LLMs trained on public data, with sizes ranging from 70M to 12B parameters.

Databricks Inc. released an LLM called Dolly in March. It was trained for less than $30 to demonstrate ChatGPT-like human interactivity. A month later, we released Dolly 2.0. Dolly 2.0 is based on the EleutherAI Pythia model family, a fine-tuned 12B-parameter language model based solely on new, high-quality human-generated instructions according to datasets, crowdsourced among Databricks employees. The company has open-sourced the entirety of Dolly 2.0, including training code, datasets and model weights for commercial use, enabling any organization to create, own and customize a powerful LLM without paying for API access or sharing data with third parties.

Face-to-Face BigScience Large Open Science Open Access Multilingual Model (BLOOM) has 176 billion parameters and can generate text in 46 natural languages ​​and 13 programming languages. Researchers can download, run, and explore BLOOM to explore the performance and behavior of recently developed LLMs.

Falcon is an LLM family developed by the Technology Innovation Institute in Abu Dhabi and released under the Apache 2.0 license, consisting of two models, the Falcon-40B and the smaller Falcon-7B. According to Hugging Face, “Falcon model training still includes some hand-picked sources (such as conversational data from Reddit), but much less than what was common in his LLMs at the cutting edge, such as GPT-3 and PaLM.”

The open source LLM journey is just beginning.

Get all business news, market news, breaking news and breaking news with Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.Show more Show less

Updated: July 19, 2023, 2:21 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/ai/artificial-intelligence/metas-llama-2-why-open-source-llms-are-the-joker-in-the-generative-ai-pack-11689756448782.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos