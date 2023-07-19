Meta and Qualcomm partner to run large-scale AI models on mobile phones





Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on May 2, 2022.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Qualcomm and Meta will allow the social networking company’s new large-scale language model, Llama 2, to run on Qualcomm chips in mobile phones and PCs from 2024, the companies announced today.

So far, LLM has primarily run on large server farms on Nvidia graphics processors. That’s boosting his Nvidia stock, which is up more than 220% this year, as the technology has a huge need for computing power and data. But companies like Qualcomm, which makes cutting-edge processors for cell phones and PCs, have largely missed the AI ​​boom. The company’s stock is up about 10% through 2023, trailing the 36% rise of the Nasdaq.

Tuesday’s announcement suggests that Qualcomm wants its processors to be suitable for AI, but “on the edge,” or on the device, rather than “in the cloud.” Being able to run large language models on phones instead of large data centers could dramatically reduce the cost of running AI models, leading to better and faster voice assistants and other apps.

Qualcomm plans to make Meta’s open-source Llama 2 model available on Qualcomm devices, which it believes will enable applications such as intelligent virtual assistants. Meta’s Llama 2 can do many of the same things as his ChatGPT, but it can be packaged into a smaller program so it can run on the phone.

Qualcomm’s chips include a “tensor processor unit” (TPU) suitable for the kind of computations required by AI models. However, the processing power available on mobile devices pales in comparison to data centers with state-of-the-art GPUs.

Meta’s Llama is noteworthy because Meta exposed “weights”, a set of numbers that help control the behavior of a particular AI model. This will allow researchers, and ultimately commercial companies, to use AI models on their own computers without asking for permission or paying a fee. Other notable LLMs, such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Google’s Bard, are closed source and their weights are kept confidential.

Qualcomm has worked closely with Meta in the past, particularly on chips for its Quest virtual reality device. It’s also demoing several AI models running at low speeds on its chips, including the open-source image generation tool Stable Diffusion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/18/meta-and-qualcomm-team-up-to-run-big-ai-models-on-phones.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos