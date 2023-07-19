2023 BMW M4 Competition Convertible review, features and specs





Our take on the 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible

It’s easy to deny the M4 Convertible. As an enthusiast, I know it’s heavier and less performant than the fixed roof coupe, so I’d avoid it. In fact, the M4 Competition xDrive Convertible feels just as fast and agile as the M4 Coupe, and most buyers won’t even notice the downsides of opting for a drop-top, save for the price.

The M4 Convertible has everything you would expect from a new M car. Here, the twin-turbo S58, tuned to 503 hp, sounds great and delivers a ton of power and torque from idle to redline. It pairs nicely with ZF’s widely used eight-speed automatic, which disengages almost as well as the best dual-clutch on the market. It’s as fast as a supercar in a straight line.

The front end remains the M4’s bright spot, sharp and voracious in whatever corner you throw it at. The steering isn’t entirely tactile, but it’s fast enough that it’s not too noticeable. Behind the steering wheel, an experienced driver will occasionally feel the sway of the cowl through the column and into the hands as the car climbs over bumps due to the lack of a roof. At least the folding soft top is of high quality, isolating the occupant from the outside world and allowing him to make the M4 Convertible feel like a coupe when not stowed.

what’s new

The M4 Competition xDrive Convertible will carry over to 2023 unchanged from model year 2022, the first convertible year for this generation of M4. Like last year’s car, it has a convertible soft top instead of the folding hard top of the previous generation.

These days, the M4 convertible is only available in all-wheel-drive competition format. This means that the only transmission available is the 8-speed ZF automatic.

Pros As amazingly fast as the regular M4 Competition The xDrive soft top is well insulated and does a good job of making the M4 feel like a coupe when unfolded Excellent cabin with supportive seats and lots of useful tech Cons Only available in Competition guise i.e. no stick shift available Individual paint is cool but doesn’t help with the clunky front end design Our tester was $45,000 more than the base M4 Coupe Nearly high performance, engine, horsepower

The 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible comes standard with the company’s stunning S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline 6-cylinder engine tuned to 503 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. All four wheels are powered via an 8-speed torque converter automatic and a trick all-wheel drive system that switches to rear-wheel drive for smoky drifts.

Acceleration from 0 to 60 miles per hour takes 3.6 seconds, and top speed is electronically limited to 155 miles per hour, or 174 miles with the M Driver Package option. This package also includes his one-day high-performance driving class at the BMW Performance Center.

Features and specifications

In addition to the competition-level powertrain and standard xDrive, the M4 Convertible is packed with useful features. It has Adaptive M Suspension, staggered 19″ and 20″ wheels, an electronic rear differential, keyless entry and Shadowline exterior trim.

Inside, you’ll find M striped seatbelts, heated front seats, multi-zone climate control, WiFi hotspot with 3-month free service, Harman Kardon sound system and M Sport seats.

MPG/Range

The M4 convertible’s high-tension turbocharged straight-six is ​​a thirsty beast, rated by the EPA at 16 mpg city driving, 23 mpg highway, and 18 mpg total. Thanks to the 15.6-gallon tank, the EPA says the total average range is 451 miles.

Most of the driving was on the highway, but averaged around 20mpg throughout the test. If you spent that mile on winding back roads, that number would likely drop significantly.

test drive

Thankfully, removing the roof from the M4 Competition doesn’t dull the car experience. The explosive powertrain was just as awesome as the first time I experienced it in PCOTY. The steering is similarly lightning fast, and the suspension feels well tuned for the real road as long as you’re going fast.

Hardcore purists will notice some cowl wobble coming from the steering wheel, but for most people, the M4 Convertible offers more than enough composure and performance.

Check out our first drive review of the BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible here.

Pricing

The M4 Convertible comes standard with the Competition xDrive guise, which makes it significantly more expensive than the cheapest M4. MSRP is $90,695, including $995 destination charge.

Our test car came with nearly $30,000 in options, including a beautiful BMW Individual Urban Green paint job ($3,750), a Tartufo full Merino leather interior ($2,550), carbon ceramic brakes ($8,500) and the M Carbon Exterior Package ($4,700).

interior

The M4 convertible’s interior is based on the regular 4 Series, and that’s a good thing. There’s plenty of room for the driver to adjust the seating position to their liking, and there’s a good-looking, easy-to-use dashboard setup. We’re not big fans of the design style used in the Digital Gauge Cluster, but it provides clear and concise information when needed. It looks cool, but it doesn’t hurt to ditch the carbon fiber interior trim ($950) for something more pedestrian.

This is the first M4 I’ve driven without the optional $4500 carbon-backed bucket seats, and I have mixed feelings about the lack of them here. The base seat isn’t bad, but it has much better lateral support for the bucket and you can sit pretty low in the car. Basic seats are fine for most people and are probably excellent for long trips. But I’d rather get a bucket if I had the money.

comfortable

In typical modern M car fashion, the M4 Convertible exhibits a slightly too stiff ride on some slippery surfaces. But thanks to his M-adaptive suspension, which allows the driver to choose between three different levels of stiffness, it’s perfectly fine in most scenarios. Don’t expect S-class level comfort, this is an M car after all.

Just because the M4 went from being a hard-top to a soft-top convertible doesn’t mean it’s less livable. The soft top is thicker and better insulated, and the wind noise generated when unfolding is only slightly higher than in the coupé.

technology

Like all new BMWs, the M4 Convertible is packed with fun and useful technologies that make the driving experience even more comfortable. Massive curved glass encapsulates a digital gauge cluster screen and an infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Inside you’ll also find a Harmon Kardon stereo, WiFi hotspot, multi-zone climate control, and more.

Technology doesn’t stop in the cabin. The M4 Convertible comes standard with Adaptive M Suspension and M Sport Differential Outback, allowing the chassis and drivetrain to be optimally adapted to driving preferences and road conditions.

depository

The transition from a hardtop to a softtop convertible leaves a little room for storage in the trunk even with the top down. The M4 Convertible offers 13.6 cubic feet of storage space in the rear with the top up and 10.6 cubic feet with the top down.

If practicality is what you’re looking for, opt for a four-door M3 with the same powertrain and comparable speed, plus a real trunk and usable rear seats.

safety

The 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible is equipped with a number of standard safety systems including Active Knee Protection, Front Side Collision Airbags, Front Collision Warning, Bling Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning and Front and Rear Park Distance Control. The M4 has not been crash tested by the US Highway Traffic Safety Administration or the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The 3 Series on which the M4 is based earned 5 out of 5 stars in NHTSA testing and was named an IIHS Top Safety Pick.

trim

The M4 Coupe is available in rear- or all-wheel-drive base or Competition trim, with an optional six-speed manual on the base car. The M4 Convertible takes away those options from the buyer. Only available in AWD Competition format with 8-speed automatic.

Our testers come with several packages to enhance your experience. The Driving Assistance Pro and Parking Assistance Packages make life easier with active driving and safety systems, while the Executive Package adds a heated steering wheel and remote engine start functionality.

summary

The 2023 BMW M4 Competition xDrive Convertible may not be enough to please the most hardcore folks, but for the vast majority, it’s the best M car currently on sale. Even in drop-top form, the larger he is more agile than the M5 or M8, offering the best possible straight-line speed for a car in this segment. If you can accept the hefty price tag, the M4 ‘vert is a great all-rounder.

A road and track staff writer who enjoys long mileage, rusty projects and amateur endurance races.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.roadandtrack.com/cars/a44225123/2023-bmw-m4-competition-convertible/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos