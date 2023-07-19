Microsoft and Activision postpone agreement to resolve UK regulatory issues





Microsoft and Activision Blizzard announced Wednesday they are postponing their $69 billion merger as the companies struggle for final approval from UK antitrust regulators.

The new extension, set for Oct. 18, indicates that while the companies believe they will complete the deal, more time is needed to satisfy regulators’ concerns.

When Microsoft announced plans to acquire video game publisher Activision in early 2022, the two companies set a deadline of July 18 this year to close the deal. The amended deal introduced an increase in the split fee that Microsoft must pay Activision if the acquisition fails, from $3 billion through August 29, to up to $4.5 billion if the acquisition is not completed by September 15.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said on Twitter that he was confident in the prospect of completing the deal.

“While we remain concerned about increasing economic and industry competition, we remain focused on the long-term opportunities ahead and the completion of our merger with Microsoft,” Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said in a statement.

The antitrust inquiry focuses on whether consumers would be harmed if Microsoft, which makes the Xbox video game console and operates the fledgling game-streaming platform, also owns publishers of blockbuster games like Call of Duty.

In the end, three regulators became the most important gatekeepers of the acquisition. The deal was greenlit by the European Union in May after Microsoft agreed to bring Activision’s games to other streaming platforms. However, it faced greater opposition in the US and UK.

In December, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against the acquisition in the agency’s administrative court, arguing that Microsoft could ban Call of Duty from Sony’s popular PlayStation console. And in June, the FTC asked a federal judge to stay the deal pending administrative proceedings. The judge ruled against the FTC last week, and an appeals court on Friday denied the agency’s request to stay the transaction from completing.

Britain’s antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, moved in April to block the deal, saying it could harm consumers who stream games online. Microsoft and Activision have appealed the findings of the investigation.

Shortly after a federal judge dismissed the FTC’s attempt to block a deal last week, Microsoft, Activision and the UK antitrust regulator said they wanted to suspend the appeals process to see if a deal could be negotiated to resolve regulatory concerns. Regulators told the appeals court on Monday that there was a real chance the talks would be successful. The court granted a two-month moratorium on appeal.

Microsoft also announced on Sunday that it had reached an agreement with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years, addressing the FTC’s biggest concern in court. Normally, the FTC dismisses administrative lawsuits when it loses in federal court, but it has not yet withdrawn its objection to Microsoft’s proposed acquisition.

Adam Satariano contributed to the report.

