TikTok launches music streaming service in Australia, Mexico and Singapore





TikTok is launching a new subscription-only music streaming service called TikTok Music in Australia, Mexico and Singapore. Today’s expansion comes almost two weeks after TikTok debuted its music streaming service in Brazil and Indonesia.

This streaming service allows users to sync the service to their existing TikTok accounts to listen, download, and share songs. The service includes catalogs from major record labels such as Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music.

TikTok has announced that it is inviting users in Australia, Mexico and Singapore to participate in a closed beta test of TikTok Music starting today. To participate, users must download her TikTok Music app from her Apple App Store or Google Play Store or by visiting music.tiktok.com. All closed beta participants get his 3-month free trial of the service.

The company told TechCrunch that the subscription fee for TikTok Music is AU$11.99 ($8.16) per month in Australia, 115 Mexican dollars ($6.86) in Mexico and SG$9.90 ($7.48) in Singapore.

TikTok has not provided details about its plans to launch a streaming service in the US, but said it will announce more about the service in the near future. It’s been over a year since TikTok’s parent company ByteDance filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for a service called TikTok Music.

“TikTok Music is a new kind of music service that combines the power of music discovery on TikTok with a music streaming service offering millions of songs from thousands of artists,” a company spokesperson said in an email. “We are currently beta testing TikTok Music in Australia, Mexico and Singapore and will share further news about the launch of TikTok Music in the coming months.”

TikTok is already a popular tool for music discovery, and songs often gain popularity after being used in viral videos and trends. By giving users a way to listen and discover music, the company competes directly with his Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and others.

The streaming service lets you listen to full versions of viral TikTok songs, discover personalized music recommendations, access lyrics in real time, create collaborative playlists with friends, import your music library, and search for songs with the lyrics search feature. TikTok Music has Shazam-like features, and you can even download songs for offline listening. Additionally, the service also includes social features, which TikTok says allows users to express themselves through comments and connect with other music lovers.

