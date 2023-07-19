Free Google Cloud Skills Boost for Summer 2023





#1 – Digital Transformation with Google Cloud (Introduction, 90 minutes) – If you’re new to the cloud, or in a cloud-related role such as sales, marketing, or HR, be sure to check out this meaningful and impactful course. Learn why cloud technologies are transforming business, basic cloud concepts, and major cloud computing models.

#2 – Google Cloud Certification Preparation (Beginner to Intermediate, 90-120 minutes) – Google Cloud certifications have many benefits, including demonstrating proficiency in a particular technology to potential employers. Additionally, certified practitioners report being more involved in decision-making and earning higher salaries. When choosing the right certification for you, first consider your current role and then the role you want to be. Match the certification that best fits. Check out these free courses to help you prepare. Additionally, evaluate which Google Cloud certification is right for you: Cloud Digital Leader, Associate Cloud Engineer, or he one of her nine Google Cloud Professional certifications.

#3 – Innovating with Data and Google Cloud (Introduction, 120 minutes) – Learn about data and machine learning in the cloud. It also introduces structured and unstructured data, databases, data warehouses, and data lakes.

#4 – Infrastructure and Application Modernization with Google Cloud (Introduction, 120 minutes) – Learn about modernizing legacy and traditional IT infrastructure. This course covers computing options and their benefits, APIs, and Google Cloud solutions that enable enterprises to better manage their systems.

#5 – Understanding Google Cloud Security and Operations (Introduction, 90 minutes) – Learn cost management, security, and operations in the cloud. Consider choices between owned infrastructure and cloud services, data security responsibilities, and how best to manage IT resources.

top 5 free labs

Want hands-on practice on Google Cloud? Whether you’re new to the cloud or a seasoned professional looking to expand your skill set, labs are a great way to get hands-on with Google Cloud technologies and build your technical skills.

#1 – Tour of Google Cloud Hands-on Labs (Getting Started, 45 minutes) – Identify key features of Google Cloud and learn more about the lab environment.

#2 – Google Cloud Sustainability Tour (Introduction, 60 minutes) – Explore and use sustainability tools to learn why Google Cloud is the cleanest cloud in the industry.

#3 – Google Cloud Pub/Sub: Qwik Start – Console (Getting Started, 30 minutes) – Learn about this messaging service for exchanging event data between applications and services.

#4 – BigQuery: Qwik Start – Console – (Getting Started, 30 minutes) – Query public tables and load sample data into BigQuery.

#5 – Predicting Visitor Purchases with Classification Models in BigQuery ML (Intermediate, 75 minutes) – Uses data to perform typical queries that businesses want to know about their customers’ buying habits.

arcade

