U.S. Warns Big Tech Companies More Transactions Subject To New Guidelines

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) – New draft guidelines released by U.S. antitrust enforcement officials on Wednesday laid the groundwork for tighter scrutiny of future transactions by big tech companies such as Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O).

The Biden administration has taken a tougher stance on mergers in general, with some aggressive merger challenges, but has struggled to win in court after two losses last week alone. Judges face several challenges in the coming months, including the Justice Department’s fight against JetBlue’s acquisition of Spirit.

A 51-page guideline from the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission describes, without naming, deals such as Amazon.com’s 2018 purchase of video doorbell Ring, and says antitrust agencies should scrutinize these deals.

According to the draft guidelines, “platform operators who are also platform participants will create conflicts of interest and harm competition due to incentives that give their products and services superiority over other competitors participating in the platform.”

The draft also stipulates that mergers should not eliminate potential entrants into a concentrated market or create a situation to acquire companies that provide input to the acquirer’s competitors.

Data from LSEG Deals Intelligence shows that global deal volumes in the technology sector have fallen by more than half so far this year.read more

Stronger antitrust enforcement in this area may be a factor, said Fiona Schaefer, an antitrust partner at law firm Milbank LLP, arguing that if the guidelines were adopted as proposed, they would not necessarily be accepted by judges hearing merger challenges because they do not reflect recent court rulings on pending mergers such as United/Change.

“This is certainly in line with what we see in government agencies approaching merger enforcement. There is a big gap between this and courts agreeing that this is consistent with recent case law,” she said. “They are certainly more transparent, but that transparency also reveals some concerns that they are very hostile to integration. Bigger is bad.”

But Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has pushed for stronger antitrust enforcement, said the guidelines were a turnaround “after more than 40 years of lax antitrust enforcement.”

He defended the guidelines from critics, saying the guidelines “are rooted in legislation passed by Congress, are in line with case law, and provide a much-needed update to combat the real harm wrought by corporate monopolies.”

Labor issues have been highlighted in the Biden administration’s antitrust enforcement, and the guidelines reflect that.

“If mergers between employers can significantly reduce competition for workers, the reduced competition in the labor market could lead to lower wages, slower wage growth, and worsened benefits and working conditions,” the guidelines read.

The guidelines, which reflect how the FTC and DOJ currently enforce laws against illegal mergers, replace the 2010 Guidelines for Companies on Acquiring Competitors and the 2020 Guidelines for Companies on Merging with Suppliers.

President Joe Biden called for the guidelines to be updated in a 2021 executive order. Comments will be accepted for 60 days before a final decision is made.

Reported by Diane Bartz.Editing: Richard Chan, Chizu Nomiyama

