Nintendo’s tactical game gets a makeover : NPR





I was at the bottom of the cave. It was just me, my dog ​​and about 70 Pikmin enjoying funky beats with disco balls shining right above… wait, I definitely misremembered.

So I was scrambling with my dog ​​and about 70 Pikmin to keep my head from being crushed by a giant long-legged daddy with a disco ball. Almost the same as Thursday afternoon course.

But while I was fighting for my life, the experience was just as fun as a disco party. This is just one example of the chaos that erupts from Nintendo’s new Pikmin 4. Pikmin 4 is the latest installment in his decade-unreleased real-time strategy series on the original console. It may feel too reasonable for fans of the franchise, but its innovation makes it easy to pick up, especially for new players.

But what are Pikmin?

First released in 2001, Pikmin centered around Olimar, a spaceship freighter. With no way to retrieve the ship’s parts, Olimar finds his life support systems slowly failing, leaving him stranded on a strange planet. Luckily, he encounters the titular Pikmin, tiny plant-like creatures that grow from seeds and swarm when you blow a whistle.

Pikmin 4 lets you choose your skin tone, body type, hair, facial features, and gender expression.hide nintendo captions

. Nintendo

Olimar is incredibly small at about two centimeters, but Pikmin is even smaller. Their planet resembles ours, but no humans seem to exist. Use your army of leafy little helpers to pull random items from the earth, including various Nintendo memorabilia such as coins, food, and even Game Boy games. When the Pikmin bring them back to their ship, they become materials that aid in their final escape.

Twenty years later, the series returns with Pikmin 4. Only this time, you’re not Olimar. You have your own fully customizable avatar.

star of the show

You play a member of an elite rescue team called PNF-404, who responds to an SOS beacon launched by Olimar (again) shipwrecked on a familiar planet. But when you arrive, you find yourself stranded and separated from your crew. To make matters worse, I quickly realized I wasn’t the only one heading for PNF-404.

Thousands of others reacted to Olimar’s beacon for their own motives, and by their own terrible luck crashed and became castaways awaiting rescue (everyone should have learned how to avoid the planet by now!).

This time your ship is mostly intact, but it’s powered off. Your mission is to explore the area around the landing site and collect items containing the fuel element “Sparklium”. It also searches for Olimar and other castaways with the help of Pikmin and his dog sidekick Orch. However, be careful to return home by the end of the day, as animals become more aggressive at night.

Ghostly “shining Pikmin” confront hostile creatures.hide nintendo captions

. Nintendo

More Nintendo Pikmin, More Problems

The game adds two new types of Pikmin Ice and Glow, bringing the number of unique Pikmin to nine. Their different abilities help them explore different areas of PNF404, from backyard gardens to beachy sandpits to the interior of the house. For example, yellow Pikmin are immune to electricity and can destroy small electrified walls to unlock new shortcuts or passageways to previously inaccessible locations. But the design decision to limit him to three types of Pikmin at once seems like a missed opportunity for more creative exploration options.

Join our loyal rescue dog, Orch. Unlike previous games, Pikmin can hop on top of him while hopping beside him. This allows you to jump, charge into enemies, and throw Pikmin into battle from the safety of your back. You can even have him carry the items to the ship himself, which makes it a lot easier, as any good kid does. Like the game’s other quality-of-life enhancements, the new Pikmin are designed to entice his players who may find it daunting to explore on foot during the short day-night cycle.

2 new modes

As you explore the world with Pikmin, you’ll encounter strange creatures that the crew calls “leaves.” They challenge “Dandri Battles”, short (2-7 minute) 1-on-1 competitions to grow their Pikmin allies and collect as much as possible against CPU-controlled enemies. It’s also a standalone game mode, a fast and fun player-versus-player option.

A tight timer makes the competitive mode extremely frenetic.hide nintendo captions

. Nintendo

Nintendo

Night Expedition is also a timed tower defense mini-game where you collect and command floating eerie glowing Pikmin to protect the hillocks from hordes of hungry enemies. Successfully holding them off until morning will yield glowing sap useful for crew medics.

out of this world

They’re all incredibly appealing, and I’d go straight to the Switch if I had the time. Pikmin 4’s exploration timeline is in days (which takes about 15 minutes in the real world), so it’s perfect for short playthroughs.

This game gives you all the time you need while respecting the urgency of your mission. I finished the story in a leisurely 20 hours, but there’s a lot more content after the credits roll.

Overall, Pikmin 4 feels like the game you were determined to play every hit, but the new features make it worthwhile for veteran crew members and new explorers alike.

Pikmin 4 will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on July 21st.

James Perkins Mastromarino contributed to this article.

