Apple is testing its own AI chatbot to catch OpenAI





Apple is working on a chatbot powered by its own artificial intelligence that could compete with chatbots like OpenAI, but the company has yet to develop a clear strategy for releasing the technology to consumers, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

According to the report, Apple GPT uses a proprietary large-scale language model framework called Ajax, a framework created to accelerate machine learning research. The report goes on to say that advancing AI has become a major effort for iPhone makers, with multiple teams working together on projects. This work also includes an attempt to address potential privacy concerns associated with this technology.

Apple’s Ajax system is built on Google Jax, the search giant’s machine learning framework. Apple’s systems run on Google Cloud, which the company uses to power its cloud services along with its own infrastructure and Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS.

In recent months, AI technology has captivated the imagination of consumers and businesses, leading to a flood of related products. While other tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, and Google are rapidly releasing their own generative AI products, Apple stands out in its absence.

Apple has been building AI capabilities into its products for years, but now it’s catching up with a vibrant market of generative tools that can create essays, images, and even videos based on text prompts. The company’s flagship artificial intelligence product, the voice assistant Siri, has stagnated in recent years. But the company is also making advances in AI in other areas, such as improving iPhone photos and search. A smarter version of Autofix is ​​coming to mobile devices this year.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Apple CEO Tim Cook said AI was something the company was watching closely, and he also expressed concern about the flood of new AI services hitting the market. He added that while the technology has potential, there are still many problems to be solved. Apple plans to add AI to more products, but it’s on a very thoughtful basis, he said. ”

Behind the scenes, Bloomberg reports that Apple is growing more concerned about missing out on potentially the most important change in how its devices work. Generative AI promises to transform the way people interact with phones, computers, and other technologies. And Apple’s devices, which generated about $320 billion in revenue last fiscal year, could be in trouble if the company can’t keep up with advances in AI.

So Apple started laying the groundwork for AI services using Ajax frameworks and tools like ChatGPT for internal use. Ajax was first created last year to integrate Apple’s machine learning development, according to people familiar with the effort.

The company has already introduced AI-related improvements to Search, Siri, and Maps based on its system. Ajax is now used to create large scale language models and serves as the foundation for the internal ChatGPT-style tools.

Apple is also still trying to determine consumer angles for generative AI. The company is working on several related initiatives as a cross-company effort between its AI and software engineering group and its cloud services engineering team, which provides the infrastructure for critical new capabilities. The company doesn’t have concrete plans yet, but people believe Apple is aiming for a major AI-related announcement next year.

Apple stock rose as much as 2.3% after Bloomberg reported Wednesday on its AI efforts, rebounding from earlier declines to a record high of $198.23. Microsoft, OpenAI’s partner and main backer, fell about 1% on the news.

Updated: July 19, 2023, 10:45 PM IST

