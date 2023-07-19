Google has blocked internet access for some employees.Here’s why





VCG/Contributor/Getty Images

Has your job restricted your access to certain websites from your work computer? Perhaps your company blocks certain websites because they don’t help you be productive or because it’s inappropriate to visit them at work.

Related article: WormGPT: Beware ChatGPT’s malicious cousin

Google has restricted access to the Internet for some employees, unless the site is owned by Google. The company said the pilot program is an experiment to measure how well limiting employee internet access protects against cyberattacks.

CNBC reported that Google had selected more than 2,500 employees to participate in the experiment, but after some objections, the company opened the experiment to volunteers and allowed employees to decline.

Google will provide participants with a desktop with no internet connection and access only to internal web tools, Google Search, Google Drive, and Gmail. These computers also do not have administrative commands.

By disconnecting your employees from the internet, hackers are less likely to run malicious code. Google also plans to release more AI tools for internal and external use, potentially increasing the potential for data breaches and privacy risks.

Also: Best 5 VPNs

“Ensuring the safety of our products and users is one of our top priorities,” Google said in an email. “We regularly look for ways to harden our internal systems against malicious attacks.”

AI tools collect, store, and process large amounts of data, creating many vulnerabilities for businesses and their users. Google is also seeking more government contracts, and a major data breach could threaten national security.

Google has not experienced a major data breach since 2018, when an API bug update exposed the data of 52 million Google+ users. But foreign espionage hackers are getting more sophisticated, as Microsft recently announced that a Chinese intelligence agency compromised an email account belonging to a US government agency.

And what is Gmail’s new enhanced Safe Browsing (should I enable it)?

Over the years, Google has stepped up its efforts to protect itself and its users from DDoS attacks. Notably, in 2022, Google identified and then stopped the largest Layer 7 DDoS attack to date.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-is-cutting-off-internet-access-for-some-employees-heres-why/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos