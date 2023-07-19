Use AI/ML to optimize your tech stack and improve business efficiency





In this Help Net Security interview, Arthur Hu, Senior Vice President, Global CIO and CTO of Services & Solutions Group at Lenovo, discusses how AI/ML is optimizing the tech stack, the expected hurdles in integrating it, AI’s role in enterprise resilience and agility, and a strategic approach to innovation despite budget constraints. He also touches on his evolving CIO role and the potential for “as-a-service” services that make managing the tech stack easier.

What impact will AI/ML have on your tech stack, and what challenges do you foresee for AI/ML integration?

Across industries, AI is contributing to significant improvements in innovation, organizational operations, customer experience, and meaningful business insights. Organizations that do not incorporate AI into their tech stack risk losing their ability to scale, be flexible, innovate, and ultimately lose their competitive advantage.

Lenovo is looking to deploy AI as part of a broader effort to transform business operations. One example is how you can automate how you deliver to your customers. His PC orders from customers, which our largest global manufacturing facility processes each year, initiate a series of complex tasks that span multiple production lines and employee schedules. The planning process for each order used to take him six hours, so he had a strong rationale to optimize it.

Using new AI technologies such as sequential programming algorithms based on deep machine learning, we have developed a decision engine with autonomous learning capabilities. This means that the longer it runs, the smarter it gets.

result? Reduced the planning process from 6 hours to just 90 seconds. 4.1 million hours saved in one year. Imagine how many people and how much computing power would be freed up to do more value-added activities for your customers.

Like any technology, AI must be thoughtfully and ethically designed and properly regulated to be used responsibly. Another challenge in AI integration is the risk that certain jobs will become obsolete.

In fact, at Lenovo, we think of it as augmented intelligence, and we believe that human intervention and involvement is still required. Technology makes processes more efficient and allows employees to spend their time doing other things that add value to the organization.

Given the “imminent pressure” of dealing with AI/ML, what advice would you give to enterprise CIOs looking to stay resilient and agile?

CIOs, typically responsible for innovation, now see themselves as responsible for driving the company’s business strategy. In this year’s global survey of his CIO, 84% of the C-suite surveyed said his company’s success or failure depends more on his performance as CIO than on other C-suite roles. This is a telltale sign that organizations are turning to AI/ML to drive different aspects of their business, from IT operations to talent recruitment to CRM.

My advice to CIOs starting their innovation journey is to work with their business partners to define their innovation business goals and identify the right mix of higher business value, more mature technology, and minor resources needed for success. If you start with the right ingredients to fuel innovation, you are more likely to succeed within your organization, be recognized as a business imperative, and gain additional funding for future trials and scale-out at scale.

In addition to improving innovation efforts across the organization, it is also important to establish a holistic innovation management mechanism that can ensure continuous innovation across various teams. Examples include building platforms/tools and communities around AI/ML to empower engineers. Lenovo has established a company-wide developer community of approximately 14,000 engineers to share knowledge, collaborate, and upgrade features. With AI/ML now part of our tech stack, we are working more closely with technology partners, external vendors, and internal domain experts to create an ecosystem where innovation can grow and thrive.

CIOs can consider taking short-, medium-, and long-term approaches to innovation as they double down on R&D investments in AI, ML, or both. In the short to medium term, CIOs should set up teams and processes that allow them to experiment with new technologies (AI/ML or otherwise) and scale promising technologies.

During the implementation period, we recommend holding the implementation team accountable so that the measurable impact of AI/ML is articulated in a financially quantifiable way. In this way, CIOs can maintain the confidence of internal stakeholders that these investments add value to their organizations and gain buy-in to continue investing in AI/ML innovation.

What are the recommended strategies to mitigate the impact of insufficient budgets for innovation and digital transformation?

Don’t jump in without specifying your criteria for success, including your budget. If the budget seems insufficient to achieve business results, one or the other should be rebalanced. Otherwise, you are ready to fail and waste both time and effort.

Therefore, it is important to either claim more budget or fine-tune your target outcomes to match the given budget. This is where pay-as-you-go solutions can help.

Deploying technology as a service with solutions is one way to meet tight budgets and harden your technology stack. This enables IT leaders to scale without incurring additional capital expenditures, keeping their IT infrastructure running smoothly and at a low cost.

How are as a Service (aaS) offerings helping CIOs manage their tech stack?

As a Service solutions can deliver proven, repeatable results in core scenarios, enabling IT leaders to focus on innovation and stay agile to the changing needs and investment appetite of their organizations.

We recognize that our customers need a simple and easy way to use IT. IT must be able to adopt a more adaptable, cost-effective, and flexible consumption model. Enterprises are choosing IT infrastructure and services that can be easily scaled up and scaled out to meet their specific needs in a more agile way.

Given that many CIOs express dissatisfaction with their current IT infrastructure, what would you focus on improving or replacing given the opportunity?

My focus is on identifying what the critical path is within the company’s context and expectations. There’s no universal answer, but our latest CIO survey shows that human-focused challenges are getting more attention than they did last year. IT leaders cite issues such as managing remote workers (59%, up 4%) as very difficult or very difficult to address.

With the growing demand for hybrid work, CIOs like myself are increasingly being tasked with helping organizations manage employee productivity. COVID-19 added a new layer as employees needed to be ready for success and stay productive while working from home. We had to spend most of the night setting up home workstations and managing remote desktops for our employees. Additionally, security was a top priority to protect the company’s critical data and infrastructure.

Although the pandemic has passed, the world has moved to a permanent hybrid work mode, and businesses still struggle to find customized technology to meet their unique workforce requirements.

