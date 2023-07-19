City of Dearborn Lays Groundwork for Online Service Transformation, Launches Google Cloud Workspace Project – Press & Guides





The City of Dearborn seeks to introduce technology into the modern world that many government agencies tend to lag behind the private sector.

In partnership with Google, the city aims to become one of the nation’s best in terms of its integration.

Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud and members of his administration met with representatives of Google, Resultant, and the City of Dearborn Technology and Innovation Authority last week to discuss the rollout of Google Cloud Workspace in Dearborn. (Photo credit: City of Dearborn)

As part of an effort to modernize the city’s IT and data infrastructure, Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud and his administration introduced the use of the Google Cloud Workspace suite in all city departments.

Dearborn is known as a center of innovation, starting with Henry Ford and his contributions to manufacturing worldwide. Innovation has always happened in the private sector here, but now, with the modernization of technology in our cities, the public sector can finally match its innovative spirit, Hammoud said. From the Model T to the Mach E, you can see how monumental this transition is for Dearborn, both in the public and private sectors.

City officials officially began using the innovative suite of digital tools on July 10th.

The move to workspaces has given the city access to top-notch technology and security features, and improved access to public services and information for Dearborn residents.

This is in line with the mission statement Hammoud first spoke publicly earlier this year when he announced a partnership with Google to improve city efficiency for both employees and residents.

The move to Google Cloud Workspace is the first of several improvements to be completed through a collaborative partnership between the City and Google.

In February, Hammoud and Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahat formally announced a partnership between the city and Google Cloud. This will provide significant advances in technology, especially for his website in the city, as the multi-phase project is completed over the next year, benefiting Dearborn residents and employees alike.

Google Cloud gives organizations the ability to digitally transform their business processes through innovative solutions and technologies, while enabling public sector organizations to grow and support greater choice and flexibility. The Workspace platform, via Google Cloud, will give city employees access to a suite of secure applications designed to facilitate collaboration, increase efficiency, and increase productivity.

To celebrate this major advancement in the city’s technology, Hammoud welcomed Google executives to the Dearborns city government offices and departments last week to observe the real-time transformation of the city’s technology infrastructure.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud and Google Public Sector CEO Karen Dahat speak on stage at Henry Ford. (Michael Kuentz – MediaNews Group)

Brad Hoffman, Google Cloud’s Director of Public Health, Public Education and Public Sector for the Central US Region, said this is the first stage of a multi-phase project with the City of Dearborn to modernize and revamp all digital services that both employees and citizens can enjoy. We said let’s go out there and rethink what it means to be a state-of-the-art municipal service organization. Through this experience, Dearborn would eventually emerge as one of the most forward-thinking municipalities.

The next phase of the project will introduce changes to the Citys website and will soon offer online services, making Dearborn a 24/7 service provider. The city is also working with consultants from Google and Appnovation to improve access to language services by implementing multilingual virtual agents and translated information throughout its website.

Hammoud said the cooperation emphasizes accountability and transparency as well as modernization. We were able to spend one-time funds to make transformative investments. A year from now, he said, residents will feel a difference in how they interact with the city, and service delivery will improve.

Additional training services, applications and websites are ongoing projects throughout the year.

