VW’s innovation hub works on wireless EV chargers and other innovative tech





From greener paper-based interior materials to faster inductive charging to lighter materials, VW’s US research team is creating exciting new technologies for EVs and more.

When you think of Volkswagen’s innovation, it’s not often thought that it originated in the United States, but the automaker has revealed what projects its Knoxville, Tennessee innovation hub is working on to improve all its vehicles, especially electric vehicles.

For example, the division is working on ways to speed up wireless charging for vehicles. Similar to mobile phones, the advantage of simply parking in place to charge the EV’s battery is obvious. The Knoxville Innovation Hub is working on a new coil design to make wireless chargers safer and faster.

The new patented design uses a silicon carbide inverter to boost charging power from 6.6kW in early prototypes to up to 120kW, allowing EVs to be literally unplugged to fast-charge. In the future, we want to increase it up to 300kW.

continue scrolling ad

READ: BMW Offers First Factory-Installed Wireless Inductive Charger for 530e iPerformance

To keep the interiors of these electric vehicles as green as the powertrain, automakers are also working on new paper-based materials. Thanks to hot-pressing technology for producing cellulose fiber-reinforced thermoplastics, this recyclable material is ubiquitous in today’s plastics and can be molded into a variety of shapes with multiple texture and color options. Volkswagen said it is already looking at how to incorporate these new technologies into new vehicles.

One of the technologies Innovation Hub has been working on is already in production cars. A research team has developed a new kind of glass fiber reinforced plastic. In our first test (Atlas liftgate) it was 35 percent lighter than the metal panels we replaced.

This is useful for high-performance cars, which is why the new material is already used in Bentley Continental and Lamborghini Aventador. For EVs, on the other hand, lighter materials could help extend range.

To further reduce the weight of EVs, the Knoxville team is also working with AI to develop new material structures that help reduce weight. With the help of deep learning algorithms, we have developed a new modular repeating structure. It resembles a small pyramid that can be 3D printed from liquid resin, and works made using this structure can support up to 30,000 times its own weight.

Volkswagen says the material is very useful for frames that hold EV battery packs in place. Housings made of this material are estimated to be 60% lighter in weight than traditional steel units, yet have superior energy absorption properties for safety, further helping extend the EV’s range.

“The Volkswagen Innovation Hub is a powerful example of bringing together scientists and researchers from different disciplines and organizations in one place to bring scientific advances and industry-ready technologies to market,” said UT President Donde Ploughmann. “Working with partners such as Volkswagen, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and other industry leaders and technology start-ups based at the University of Texas Research Park, we have built a thriving innovation ecosystem.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.carscoops.com/2023/07/vws-innovation-hub-is-working-on-wireless-ev-chargers-and-other-game-changing-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos