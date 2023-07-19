Some Google employees will lose internet access within days





By Ankita Chakravarti: Google is blocking internet access for some employees. If you’re wondering how people function without the internet, it’s important to note that internet access is revoked not as a punishment, but to protect employees from cyberattacks. The company is launching a new program to make employee computers more secure. Under this program, some employees are given desktop computers without Internet access. This means you won’t be able to browse websites or use online services while using these computers. However, you can still use internal tools and his Google-owned websites such as Google Drive and his Gmail.

According to CNBC, Google has selected more than 2,500 employees to participate in the program. However, after getting some feedback, we made some changes. Employees can now choose whether or not to participate in the program. You can also volunteer if you are interested. The company wants to ensure that employees who need Internet access for work can continue to use the Internet. As such, some workers will be exempt from internet restrictions.

Not only is Internet access restricted, but some employees are also restricted from what they can do on their computers. The user does not have administrator privileges and cannot perform certain tasks such as running special commands or installing software.

According to the company, employees are often targeted by hackers. If a Google employee’s computer were compromised, hackers could gain access to sensitive information and cause serious problems. By restricting internet access, the company aims to prevent hackers from executing harmful code or stealing data remotely.

The program was introduced at a time when many businesses are facing sophisticated cyberattacks. Microsoft recently revealed that Chinese hackers compromised email accounts of US and European government agencies. Google wants to step up its security measures, especially as it prepares to introduce new artificial intelligence tools. The company also works to prevent leaks of sensitive information.

A Google spokesperson stressed that the safety of its products and users is its top priority. They regularly look for ways to improve their internal systems and protect them from malicious attacks. Google is launching a program for some employees to use computers without internet access to improve security and prevent cyberattacks. The company has made employee participation voluntary and has taken steps to ensure that employees whose jobs require Internet access continue to do so. Our goal is to protect employee and user data from potential threats.

