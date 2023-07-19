Announcing general availability of Azure Data Manager for Energy





Microsoft is partnering with the energy industry in the global transition to a safer, fairer and more sustainable future. To support this transformational effort, we are excited to announce the general availability of Azure Data Manager for Energy. Designed to help energy companies accelerate digital innovation, Azure Data Manager for Energy is his OSDU data platform service, open and fully managed, powered by the Microsoft Cloud. The product integrates with virtually any data set and source, enables management of compute-intensive workloads on a global scale, and rapidly ingests data for analysis and decision making. Azure Data Manager for Energy is developed to the requirements of the OSDU technical standard for open source innovation.

With energy demand expected to grow by nearly 50% over the next 30 years, businesses are accelerating innovation to meet the need for safe, reliable and sustainable energy1. Until more alternative and cost-effective solutions become available for energy operations, manufacturing, and other industrial processes, companies will continue to seek ways to offset carbon emissions with initiatives such as carbon capture and storage (CSS).

Energy companies must tackle these complex issues while also meeting their business objectives. This means harnessing your data to gain insights and drive efficiency, enabling growth and modernizing your infrastructure. To balance priorities, energy organizations around the world are using Microsoft cloud, data and AI technologies to build the digital foundation for a more sustainable future.

Drive your digital transformation with Azure Data Manager for Energy

Built to meet the needs of energy customers around the world, Azure Data Manager for Energy is available in multiple Azure regions and rapidly scales to full global availability.

We were also excited to offer two tiers, the Standard Tier for running large-scale, performance-intensive production workloads, and the Developer Tier, which is designed for partners and end users who want more flexibility and speed to build new applications. Partners and customers can start at the developer tier to assess and plan implementations, accelerate application development, and test OSDU data platform applications. When you’re ready to transform your operating environment, energy operators can use standard tier to optimize their seismic, well, and reservoir workflows with performance backed by enterprise-grade service level agreements (SLAs). For more information, see the Azure Data Manager for Energy developer-level announcement.

Eliminate data silos with easy interoperability across an extensive global partner ecosystem

Our global partner ecosystem is the foundation for accelerating innovation across the energy sector. Azure Data Manager for Energy enables customers to move quickly toward their goals with easy interoperability across an extensible application ecosystem. Integrate virtually any dataset, application, or cloud service, leveraging already-connected underground tools like SLB, Halliburton, and more. To deploy OSDU data platform applications faster with fewer resources, energy companies can also work with their system integrator of choice to help prepare and ingest data into Azure Data Manager for Energy.

We are excited to work with many of the leading energy partners on Azure Data Manager for Energy. We also continue to add partners to our extensive partner ecosystem, including:

AccentureEarth Science Analytics Petrosys | IntericaAspenTechEpamPublicis Sapient Avanade EY RoQCBaker Hughes HalliburtonSLBBluwareInfosysSopra SteriaCegalINTWiproCogniteKatalystCognizantNoble.ai Enabling carbon capture and storage

Collaboration also enables and accelerates the transition to a net-zero economy. Built in partnership with SLB, a global technology company driving energy innovation, Azure Data Manager for Energy combines SLB’s extensive domain expertise with Microsoft innovations in cloud technology and AI.

Out-of-the-box compatibility with industry-leading SLB technology for subsurface reservoir and CO2 storage assessment accelerates time to market. Using the same tools the energy company uses for underground interpretation and modeling, the customer can perform her CO2 storage site assessment and monitoring workflow.

The SLB CO2 underground workflow works with Azure Data Manager for Energy to enable CO2 storage capacity assessment and long-term storage integrity assessment. Features include:

Rapid site selection: Quickly and reliably analyze geological and environmental data to identify and screen suitable storage sites and assess storage capacity. Model and Simulate CO2 Storage Scenarios: Improve decision-making and risk mitigation strategies by simulating multiple CO2 injection and migration scenarios. Evaluate storage integrity, containment risk, and injection performance for long-term safe CO2 storage. Lower capital and operating costs: Identify potential inefficiencies during the design phase, optimize operational safety, and enable continuous operations. Build a cost-effective monitoring plan based on a detailed technical assessment of your storage site performance.

These capabilities will enable technical professionals, including developers, data managers and geoscientists, to innovate rapidly to drive the energy transition.

Scaling efficiency and operational insight with an enterprise-grade cloud platform

Azure Data Manager for Energy provides customers with new tools to help accelerate implementation, integration, and innovation for organizations already using a platform of innovative solutions.

For example, Norwegian energy company Aker BP was able to integrate Azure Data Manager for Energy with its SLB and Halliburton applications to eliminate data silos and time-consuming manual processes and reduce time to market because of its ease of integration. Aker BP provides strategic insights across the organization to make better decisions at the operational, engineering and management levels, increasing predictability to help save costs and increase productivity. More precise operations not only allow Aker BP to reduce operating costs, but also increase plant uptime while reducing CO2 emissions.

TotalEnergies is another early adopter of Azure Data Manager for Energy. The company reports ease of deployment with one click and he completes in two hours. And because Azure Data Manager for Energy is a fully managed cloud service, TotalEnergies can innovate with confidence backed by the solution’s scalability, seamless upgrades, and disaster recovery capabilities.

Balancing global demand and sustainable operations

By modernizing their data assets, energy companies can balance growing energy demands with the need to work towards sustainable operations. Norways Equinor is an industry leader at the forefront of the transition to a low-carbon future, with the goal of reaching net zero by 2050. The company needed an efficient way to implement industry data platform standards to help organize, manage, and analyze vast amounts of information. To eliminate data silos and provide employees with the information to make effective decisions, Equinor turned to Azure Data Manager for Energy for a data efficient and low-carbon future.

Equinor believed that the issues facing the industry were too important to wait. An early adopter of Azure Data Manager for Energy has helped the company unify previously siled data and gain actionable insights, such as identifying the best locations for carbon capture and storage. An almost unlimited amount of information can now be stored in the cloud, secure, quality controlled, and easily accessible. With an integrated solution based on Azure Data Manager for Energy, Equinor hopes to optimize the success of new sustainable energy ventures while reducing emissions and improving the efficiency of hydrocarbon extraction.

The scalability, elasticity, and flexibility of Microsoft Azure Data Manager for Energy provide an ideal foundation for implementing the OSDU data platform in ways not possible on-premises.

Join Ivind Berggraf, Emerging Information Technology Subsurface Advisor, Azure Data Manager for Energy Launch Event in Houston

Azure Data Manager for Energy is available today to help future energy companies modernize their data, digitally transform, and deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable energy for future generations. Also, join us at Microsoft’s energy and resource teams, partners, and customer launch events. At this event, you will learn first-hand how our latest offerings enable data in the cloud to accelerate your energy data modernization and digital transformation journey. Space is limited, so register here to secure your space. We look forward to seeing you at Aeon Houston on August 30, 2023.

