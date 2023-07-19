Apple tests generative AI tool to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT – Bloomberg News





July 19 (Reuters) – Apple (AAPL.O) is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) product similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, sending the company’s shares up to a record high of 2%.

The report said, citing people familiar with the matter, that the iPhone makers have built their own framework known as “Ajax” to create large scale language models (LLMs) and are also testing chatbots that some engineers call “Apple GPT.”

The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Apple has so far refrained from making big moves on AI and avoided mentioning the buzzword at its developer conference in June, a stark contrast to other tech giants like Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) who have made bold moves to introduce groundbreaking technology.

Shares of Microsoft, Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Alphabet fell more than 1% on the news.

But Apple has cleverly introduced advanced AI into some of its products, including Apple Photos, on-device text messaging, and the recently launched Vision Pro mixed reality headset. Still, analysts say the company lags behind its peers in adopting new technology.

Apple’s core AI product, the voice assistant Siri, has also been stagnating for years.

Bloomberg reports that the latest AI effort involves multiple teams and is led by John Gianandrea, the company’s head of machine learning and AI, and Craig Federighi, Apple’s head of software engineering.

According to reports, Apple’s new virtual assistant summarizes texts and answers questions based on data it has been trained on, and is being used internally for product prototyping. Employees say the tool essentially duplicates Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI and works as a web application.

According to the report, Apple doesn’t yet have specific plans for tools it’s working on, but it’s aiming to make some major AI-related announcements next year.

