Pikmin 4 Review: Relaxing, Accessible Strategy Game for Nintendo Switch





Pikmin 4 is the latest installment in the Pikmin series. It’s a real-time strategy game. It has less to do with commanding tanks and spaceships, instead featuring more colorful plant-like creatures called Pikmin.

The game’s story takes place after the events of Pikmin 3. The protagonist of the series, Captain Olimar, has crash-landed on a planet and must repair his ship. Olimar’s isolation is a great way to introduce a whole new and compelling character. He sent out an SOS signal, which was picked up by the rescue team. However, the organization’s ship also crash-lands on Earth, and a customizable player whose character must work with Pikmin to find Olimar, along with treasure and other survivors along the way.

Pikmin 4 is a solid game with an engaging gameplay loop, colorful graphics, and plenty of content. Released on July 21st, we spent three weeks playing the game and seeing the story through to the end. Here are my impressions after playing for 30 hours.

Whether you’re a longtime Pikmin fan or just looking for a relaxing and friendly strategy game for Nintendo Switch, Pikmin 4 is one of the best in the series’ history.

Pikmin 4 is divided into several different areas, with different puzzles and treasures scattered throughout each area. Players collect different types of Pikmin to solve environmental puzzles and defeat enemies. There are different types of Pikmin, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. For example, Yellow Pikmin can be launched farther than other Pikmin and can burrow faster, but they are not very strong in combat. The new Ice Pikmin can freeze enemies, but make them vulnerable to fire attacks. Different situations require the right kind of Pikmin, which keeps the gameplay from changing and becoming overly repetitive.

At the start of the game, players will meet Orch, an adorable canine companion. By gathering raw materials, players can craft upgrades such as fireproof armor for themselves and Orch, as well as other equipment such as treasure signals to find treasure more easily. Gain Pup Drive every time the player finds another survivor or castaway. This is basically skill points to upgrade Ochichi’s abilities (such as being able to swim faster). Pikmin 4’s progression system feels rewarding and keeps you motivated to explore more.

A new game mode called Night Expeditions is played as a sort of tower defense game. Here, players only use the new glowing Pikmin to guard tall dirt piles for a period of time. This is a welcome addition that helps add mission variety to standard daytime exploration.

Amazing presentation and art direction

Each area of ​​Pikmin 4 has many beautiful scenery. Sun-Speckled Terrace is modeled after a public park, and Blossoming Arcadia is a playground. Serene Shores is a beautiful beach area with low and high tides. The great art direction reflects the family-friendly nature of Pikmin 4 and makes you feel relaxed, even if fighting enemies can leave your Pikmin dead.

The user interface has a very simplistic aesthetic that resembles a menu on a computer screen, giving the game a sci-fi and natural feel. Pikmin 4’s graphics look great in both docked and handheld modes on the Nintendo Switch, but without additional graphics settings.

There isn’t much noticeable frame drop or performance loss when the action gets busy. This is very important when working on real-time strategy gameplay. However, moving to another area can increase load times.

Pikmin 4 offers more content than expected. In addition to completing the main story, the player can return to previous areas to find all available treasure or rescue any remaining survivors or castaways. You don’t have to complete each area’s map 100% before unlocking the next area, but it’s worth coming back from time to time for the raw materials you get.

Another great feature of Pikmin 4 is cooperative multiplayer with two game modes to help extend your lifespan. Dandori Battle is a battle between two players, aiming to collect as many items as possible within the time limit. Players can also team up in story mode, allowing one player to distract enemies while the other collects treasure.

While it’s important to teach players how Pikmin 4’s gameplay mechanics work, the amount of tutorials included in the game feels like too much. It would be nice to be asked to skip or continue the tutorial before starting the game.

Nintendo has fallen behind in terms of accessibility options with other titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Unfortunately, Pikmin 4 follows this trend. The settings menu has options to change camera controls and motion controls, but no options to change font size or remap buttons.

Pikmin 4 is a very polished game with very few flaws. The real-time strategy genre can sometimes feel intimidating with complex controls, but Nintendo’s family-friendly policy makes the experience streamlined and fun.

The vibrant colors and varied surroundings are also atmospheric. The game also has a lot of side content. It’s up to you to save everything until you’ve completed the main story, or work your way up bit by bit until you’ve saved Captain Olimar. The ability to set the pace of the game yourself makes for a more relaxing experience compared to other games in the genre.

Nintendo may have surprised us with The Legend of Zelda: The Kingdom of Tears in 2023, but Pikmin 4 definitely deserves a place in our list of the best Nintendo Switch games.

