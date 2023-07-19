Following Supreme Court Ruling, GOP AGs Warn Google, Meta, Etc. For “Bias” In DEI Practices





FREOPP President Avik Roy speaks out on the Supreme Court’s decision to abolish race-based college admissions.

A group of Republican attorneys general has warned Fortune 100 companies that certain diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices are “illegal,” given last month’s Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action.

In an open letter Friday to many major U.S. companies, including Meta, Apple, Coca-Cola and Google parent company Alphabet, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Scumetti and 12 Republican colleagues said companies need to abolish practices such as racial quotas and priorities in hiring, hiring, retention, promotion and advancement.

“Responsible businesses interested in helping disadvantaged individuals and communities can find many legitimate avenues to do so, but drawing crude lines based on skin color is not a legitimate avenue and will do more harm than good,” the attorney general wrote.

“Social mobility is essential for the long-term viability of our democracy, and our leading institutions should continue to provide opportunities for disadvantaged Americans. But race is a poor substitute for what is fundamentally a class distinction,” they said.

DEI program may collapse under weight of Scotus ruling: expert

Last month, the Supreme Court ruled in a fair admissions case between students v. Harvard that the university cannot include race considerations in its admissions process, effectively making so-called affirmative action unlawful and overturning previous precedents that allowed it.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta criticized the Supreme Court’s decision, saying it “deeply regrets the potential impact it could have on our continued efforts to create an inclusive learning environment.”

“While this ruling narrows the tolerance of race considerations in admissions, it does not undermine our determination to pursue policies and practices that ensure equal access and opportunity for all students,” he said.

However, noting that the court’s ruling has implications beyond higher education, Sukumetti and others wrote, the ruling “also acknowledged that the federal civil rights law, which prohibits private entities from engaging in racial discrimination, applies at least as broadly as the prohibition against racial discrimination in the Equal Protection Clause,” the attorney general wrote.

Thomas lashes out at Jackson’s ‘racist worldview’ in Supreme Court ruling outlawing affirmative action

The Supreme Court last month outlawed affirmative action in higher education. (Alex Brandon, File/AP Newsroom)

“And the court reiterated that this commitment to racial equality extends to ‘other areas of life’ such as employment and contracts. In short, the court powerfully reinforced the principle that all racism, regardless of motive, is insidious and unlawful. ‘The elimination of racism means the elimination of all racism,'” citing the majority opinion.

“Therefore, the Supreme Court’s recent ruling should inform all employers and contractors of the illegality of racial quotas and race-based preferential treatment in employment and contracting practices,” they continued.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Attorney General Sukumetti said companies “if they want to be good citizens by creating opportunities for people from disadvantaged backgrounds and disadvantaged communities, they can absolutely do that.”

“The problem is that we can no longer use race as a basis for decision-making. That’s the lesson of the Harvard lawsuit,” he said.

“Sadly, racism in employment and contracts has become all too common among Fortune 100 companies and other large corporations,” Sukumetti and his colleagues wrote in the letter.

Harvard University responds to Supreme Court’s affirmative litigation ruling: Diversity ‘essential for academic excellence’

Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., is one of several companies warned against illegal DEI activity by the Republican Attorney General. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Attorneys general said these practices include, among other things, explicit racial quotas and priorities in hiring, hiring, retention, promotions and promotions. These also include race-based contracting practices, such as racial preferences and quotas when selecting suppliers, giving blatant preferential treatment to customers based on race, and pressure contractors to adopt company racist quotas and preferences.

“As Attorney General, I have a duty to remind all organizations operating within their respective jurisdictions of the binding force of America’s antidiscrimination laws. If your company previously relied on racial favoritism and bare quotas to offset prejudice, that discriminatory avenue is now definitively closed. Your company must overcome its underlying prejudices and treat all employees, all applicants, and all contractors equally, regardless of race,” they wrote.

CEO Tim Cook speaks during a new product launch at the Apple campus in Cupertino, Calif., June 5, 2023. (Jeff Chiu/AP Images)

“We urge you to immediately end any illegal race-based quotas or preferences that your company employs in your hiring and contracting practices. If you choose not to do so, know that sooner or later you will be held accountable for your decisions to continue to treat people differently because of the color of their skin,” they conclude.

Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumer Research, praised the Republican Attorney General’s position, saying, “Always questionable, but now completely moot, is the claim that the Supreme Court’s precedent on so-called ‘affirmative action’ in higher education condoned clearly unlawful discriminatory practices by the private sector.”

“Companies should abide by the law and focus on serving their customers instead of engaging in offensive and racist social engineering projects. This letter serves as a much-needed message from the state’s top law enforcement officers: Stop racist behavior or we’ll do it,” Hild said.

Alphabet, Meta, Apple and Coca-Cola did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by the time of publication.

