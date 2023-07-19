Hyperspace Challenge Announces 2023 Program: Protecting Space Assets Through Innovation Sponsored by the U.S. Space Force Office of Space Rapid Capabilities





The U.S. Space Force’s Accelerator Hyperspace Challenge today announced its 2023 program in partnership with the U.S. Space Command’s Space Rapid Capabilities Office (SpaceRCO).

The 2023 study group will bring together researchers and companies with mature technology to work with the U.S. Space Force to explore ways to make space assets, including satellites, more resistant to threats. In addition to the traditional space and aerospace/defense industries, the agency encourages companies in non-traditional industries such as automotive, manufacturing and cybersecurity to apply. Interested applicants must submit an initial interest form by August 15th.

“Advancements in space are causing paradigm shifts on Earth that have the potential to be socially and economically transformative,” said Space RCO Communications Manager Matthew Fetrow. “But the space assets that enable these advances are increasingly at risk. We need to be able to protect these assets from growing threats, and we need to do it quickly.”

As concerns grow about threats to military, civilian, and even commercial satellites from deliberate acts such as physical attacks (which can produce dangerous debris), signal jamming, or laser attacks that disable satellites, it becomes more urgent to develop more advanced technologies to ensure space is safe for all and to better maintain its safety, stability, and long-term sustainability.

“In addition to companies already targeting the space market, we now need to partner with non-space companies and researchers who are already using it in their field and can think creatively about technologies that could have broader applications in space,” Fetrow added. “This is not necessarily your typical space company. We are interested in companies with advanced technology that may or may not currently operate in the space industry. We have already said that the future of space includes everyone, and that future is now.”

Specifically, the 2023 research group will explore applications of the proposed technology to make space assets more resilient and threat responsive. Space RCO seeks products that:

Improve space visibility and awareness with threat and hazard awareness capabilities that can quickly and accurately detect and prioritize threats from ground or space.

Use artificial intelligence, machine learning, and/or autonomous technologies to drive space analytics and autonomous vehicle operation, reduce the workload of ground vehicle operators, inform intelligent vehicle response decisions, and reduce vehicle response times.

Use advanced propulsion, refueling capabilities, and/or other fuel-saving innovations to improve spacecraft longevity and maneuverability, allowing space assets to operate freely without adverse future consequences.

While companies may address their needs individually, Space RCO has a particular interest in working together to address their needs in order to open up new opportunities in space, enable safer and faster preparation and training activities, and even create new operational concepts.

As part of the program, participants will work directly with and build relationships with Space RCO government officials.

Candidates to apply are:

Companies with technology that can streamline the design, development and deployment of solutions within the next few years.

Traditional space or aerospace industry companies with technologies that can provide applications adjacent to but need-related to their core business, including but not limited to sensor technology, advanced computing solutions, propulsion systems, refueling systems, etc.

Companies outside the traditional space and aerospace industry with relevant technology solutions currently being applied in other industries or sectors such as automotive, cybersecurity, manufacturing, etc.

Companies interested in knowing the details behind government needs and building relationships with potential government partners.

Applications will open after a series of webinars in August. Companies interested in learning more should submit an interest form to hyperspacechallenge.com to receive additional communications.

About Hyperspace Challenge

The Hyperspace Challenge was founded in 2018 by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and CNM Ingenuity, the economic development arm of Central New Mexico Community College, to accelerate collaboration between startups, university research teams, and governments to move space innovation to hyperdrive. This accelerator is currently led by CNM Ingenuity in collaboration with his AFRL and the U.S. Space Force, fostering networks in an innovation ecosystem that prioritizes connection and community. To date, this accelerator has supported over 60 small businesses and universities across the US and internationally. For more information on university programs, please visit hyperspacechallenge.com.

About the Space Rapid Function Room

The Space Rapid Capabilities Office is one of three procurement organizations in the U.S. Space Force. Dedicated to providing the first systems to meet the USSF’s immediate needs, Space RCO runs programs to defend and defend national security interests against space and counterspace threats of increasing scope and scale. Space RCO is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has offices in Washington, DC, and has direct communication with key US Space Force and USSPACECOM offices in Colorado Springs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spaceref.com/newspace-and-tech/hyperspace-challenge-announces-2023-program-protecting-space-assets-through-innovation-sponsored-by-u-s-space-forces-space-rapid-capabilities-office/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos