OODA Loop – NATO’s North Atlantic Defense Innovation Accelerator (DIANA)





The Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) is a NATO agency that works with leading researchers and entrepreneurs across the Alliance to help develop technologies to keep NATO’s population safe. With dozens of accelerator sites and test centers across the Alliance, DIANA brings together universities, industry, and governments to collaborate with start-ups and other innovators to solve critical defense and security challenges.

At the 2021 NATO Summit in Brussels, Allied leaders agreed to launch DIANA to foster transatlantic cooperation on critical technologies, foster interoperability among Allied militaries, and harness civilian innovation through collaboration with academia and the private sector. A year later, at the 2022 NATO summit in Madrid, all Allied leaders approved the DIANA Charter and announced the initial bases for test centers and accelerator sites. DIANA exists to take advantage of the opportunities presented by Emmer. Innovative and disruptive technologies make NATO more competitive in collective defense and security. Developing new capabilities will improve the Alliance’s ability to respond to traditional threats and those posed by these technologies themselves. Specific technological areas of DIANA’s interest include artificial intelligence (AI), autonomy, quantum technology, biotechnology and human enhancement, hypersonic systems, space, new materials and manufacturing, energy and propulsion, and next-generation communication networks. DIANA has a local office in London, UK. Another regional office has been established in Halifax, Canada, and a regional hub will soon open in Tallinn, Estonia. Additionally, DIANA leverages a network of over 10 accelerator sites and 90 test centers across the Alliance.

How NATO DIANA Works

DIANA works by taking on the challenges of a highly competitive industry. Each challenge is based on a key defense and security problem and challenges innovators to develop deep-tech dual-use technologies (i.e., technologies focused on commercial markets and applications, but capable of defense and security applications) that help solve them.

Innovators selected for the DIANA program will receive non-dilutive grants (i.e., investment funds that do not require them to give up company stock or ownership) and gain access to accelerator sites and test centers across the alliance. DIANA Accelerator Sites are based at facilities or organizations selected by the Allies to implement their own DIANA Dual Use (Commercial/Defense and Security) Acceleration Curriculum. DIANA Test Centers are laboratories, testbeds, or field environments available for testing, evaluation, validation, and validation of technologies developed by innovators selected for DIANA’s Challenge Program. Accelerator sites and test centers are based at existing universities and research centers in Europe and North America, which have applied to join DIANA through their national ministries of defense.

Innovators also have access to a network of mentors (scientists, engineers, industry experts, end-users, government procurement professionals) and a community of trusted investors. Finally, DIANA provides avenues to market both within NATO as an organization and in NATO allies, connecting innovators with Allied military and government end users and working with selected companies to help adapt their solutions to Allied needs.

Technologies developed through DIANA can also be funded by the NATO Innovation Fund, a €1 billion venture capital fund set up by a group of NATO allies at the 2022 Madrid Summit. It is the world’s first multi-sovereign venture capital fund, and will invest its funds in start-ups developing or adapting technologies for defense and security over a 15-year period. The Fund will be headquartered in one of its participating countries (currently including 23 NATO allies) and will prioritize investments in companies facilitated through DIANA. Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Turki, you and England).

DIANA has launched its first three Pilot Challenge programs in 2023. Once fully operational in 2025, DIANA will be able to work with hundreds of innovators each year in an even broader network of accelerator sites and test centers across the Alliance.

The DIANA Board of Directors will meet for the first time in October 2022 and is responsible for the organizational governance of DIANA. The Commission will be headed by the Chairman of the Council and will consist of one representative from each NATO member country. DIANA operates under a charter approved by the North Atlantic Council and reports to the Council on its activities.

evolution

June 2021 At the 2021 Brussels Summit, as part of the NATO 2030 Agenda, NATO Heads of State and Government agreed to launch DIANA to facilitate trans-Atlantic cooperation on critical technologies, promote interoperability among Allied forces, and harness civilian innovation through collaboration with academia and the private sector.

April 2022 NATO Foreign Minister approves DIANA Charter outlining its mission and strategy. legal authority. financial mechanism. governance. It also includes regional offices, accelerator sites, and test centers that serve as initial bases.

April 2022NATO’s Advisory Group on Emerging and Disruptive Technologies, an independent group of 12 experts from the private sector and academia that provides external advice to NATO on how to optimize its innovation efforts, will release its second annual report for 2021. The report examines progress in establishing DIANA and explains how DIANA and other efforts are signs of real action towards NATO’s technical readiness.

June 2022 At the 2022 Madrid Summit, all NATO leaders endorse the DIANA Charter, revealing early footprints for test centers and accelerator sites.

March 2023 DIANA will open its European regional office at the Imperial College London Innovation Hub in London, UK.

June 2023 DIANA will launch the first three Pilot Challenge Programs, inviting innovators to apply for the program. (1)

What Diana Offers

Leveraging its acceleration program and test center network, DIANA connects start-ups with operational end-users, scientists and system integrators to drive compelling deep technology with dual-use solutions for alliances.

Companies accepted into the DIANA Accelerator Program will have access to:

Grants to support technology development and demonstration, and participation in the DIANA Accelerator Program. 10+ Accelerators in place across the Alliance, with more to come in the coming years 90+ test centers across the Alliance (more to come) where entrepreneurs can de-risk, demonstrate and validate proposed dual-use technology solutions Guidance from scientists, engineers, industry partners, end-users and government procurement experts Investor network for credible third-party funding Opportunities to demonstrate technology in operational environments NATO pathways to market31 Alliance markets (2) ) NATO Innovation Fund The NATO Innovation Fund aims to address the significant funding shortfall in the deep technology innovation market. Areas include artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, energy and propulsion, manufacturing, and space technology. The fund aims to adapt investment strategies accordingly to new trends and breakthrough developments.

The NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) was established to advance the alliance’s unique innovation ecosystem, investing a total of $1 billion in deep technology initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety and prosperity of its 1 billion people. Recognizing the United States’ world-leading talent and research capabilities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), NIF aims to address the significant funding shortfall in the deep technology innovation market.

Through NIF, this funding will act as a commercialization machine, supporting both the private and public sectors in advancing cutting-edge technology and securing the future of Alliance citizens. The fund functions as an independent venture capital entity with a dedicated budget of $1 billion, providing critical backing to innovative founders developing emerging and disruptive technologies.

NIF has identified several high-impact industries that align with its mission to foster innovation and shape the future. These include artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, energy and propulsion, manufacturing, and space technology. The fund’s interest is focused on enhancing both hardware and software capabilities to drive advances in autonomy, hypersonics, new materials and quantum technology.

Embracing the rapid pace of innovation in today’s world, NIF focuses on NATO’s Emerging and Disruptive Technologies (EDT). As the innovation landscape continues to evolve, the Fund aims to adapt its investment strategy accordingly to new trends and breakthrough developments.

NIF marks an important step in the Alliance’s efforts to accelerate technological progress and strengthen its position in the global innovation ecosystem. By addressing underfunded challenges in deep technology, the fund aims to unlock the immense potential of Allied human and research capacity, laying the foundation for sustainable growth and long-term success.

What next?

The DIANA Challenge Program begins with a competitive call for proposals targeting three strategic focus areas: energy resilience, secure information sharing, and sensing and surveillance. Derived from the defense and security needs of the entire Alliance, informed by the state of commercial technology development, and designed for deep technology innovators, our program seeks your help in solving critical dual-use (civil and defense) challenges.

Innovators accepted into our challenge will receive grants to support technology development and demonstration, participate in customized commercial and defense focused accelerator programs, gain access to testing and evaluation resources across the Alliance, and benefit from selective exposure to investors and end users to support technology migration and adoption.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oodaloop.com/archive/2023/07/19/natos-defence-innovation-accelerator-for-the-north-atlantic-diana/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos