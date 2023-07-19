EMQX Cloud BYOC now available on Google Cloud





EMQ Technologies is pleased to announce that the scope of EMQX Cloud BYOC has expanded and is now available on Google Cloud. This exciting development opens new avenues for a user to leverage Google Cloud’s powerful infrastructure and advanced features for his MQTT messaging needs.

EMQX Cloud BYOC (Bring Your Own Cloud) revolutionizes the way you deploy and manage your MQTT infrastructure. Bringing unparalleled convenience and performance to his IoT applications by allowing him to deploy his EMQX MQTT cluster on the cloud platform of his choice, benefiting from the expertise and support of the EMQX team.

Seamless Integration with Google Cloud By deploying EMQX Cloud BYOC today, users can leverage the scalability, reliability, and global reach of Google Cloud to easily build and manage IoT applications.

Streamlined Deployment Process The new release introduces a streamlined deployment process for EMQX Cloud BYOC on Google Cloud. Our self-service deployment wizard provides a user-friendly interface that guides you through configuration and generates deployment scripts with one click, making the deployment process fast and hassle-free.

Enhanced Security and Privacy EMQX Cloud BYOC on Google Cloud ensures comprehensive data privacy protection and security. The control and data separation design ensures that MQTT data remains stored and processed within your Google Cloud account throughout the transmission chain. TLS/SSL encryption is employed to protect the confidentiality and integrity of data in transit, and device authentication and access control features ensure that only authorized devices can connect and exchange data, minimizing the risk of unauthorized access and data leakage.

Robust Monitoring and Operations Our 24/7 monitoring and operations team ensures the availability, stability and performance of your deployment. Real-time monitoring and alerts enable rapid problem detection and resolution, ensuring system stability and reliability. The operations team handles event management and support, performs regular backups, and implements ongoing optimization measures to improve system performance and efficiency.

Easy Integration and Data Management EMQX Cloud BYOC offers seamless integration with external data systems such as MySQL, MongoDB, Kafka, RabbitMQ. Configurable rules allow message streams and device events to be easily processed and forwarded to external systems, simplifying integration processes and reducing coupling between business systems and his EMQX. Comprehensive log and metric monitoring allows you to gain valuable insight into system performance and troubleshoot problems effectively.

Experience EMQX Cloud BYOC on Google Cloud today. Whether you’re starting a new IoT project or migrating your existing infrastructure, EMQX Cloud BYOC on Google Cloud offers the perfect solution for your MQTT messaging needs.

Get ready to unlock the full potential of your IoT applications today.

