Cohere secures strategic investment from SAP as enterprise demand for generative AI grows





Toronto-based Cohere has also partnered with McKinsey.

German software giant SAP has made strategic investments in Toronto-based OpenAI rival Cohere and two other leading generative artificial intelligence (AI) companies, San Francisco’s Anthropic and Germany’s Aleph Alpha.

SAP didn’t disclose the size of these investments, but the investments come on the heels of SAP spinout company Sapphire Ventures (formerly SAP Ventures) announcing a more than $1 billion investment in a generative AI startup. According to SAP, it is emphasized that: [its] We aim to build an open enterprise AI ecosystem for the future.

In related news, Cohere has also partnered with global consulting firm McKinsey to help McKinsey customers integrate generative AI. This partnership with Cohere appears to mark the first public partnership between McKinsey and a large-scale language model (LLM) provider.

As the broader technology market cools down, interest in the generative AI space is growing as tools like OpenAIs ChatGPT chatbots and image generation tool DALL-E proliferate. In response to recent advances, 2023 will see increased investment in AI, with companies scrambling to capitalize on AI by partnering and pouring money into companies like his Cohere.

Meanwhile, SAP has shown interest in the technology, saying it already has 26,000 customers worldwide using existing SAP Business AI.

In a statement, SAP Chief Strategy Officer Sebastian Steinhäuser said that we are at a tipping point as generative AI is set to fundamentally change the way we do business. SAP is committed to building a future-proof enterprise AI ecosystem that complements our world-class suite of business applications and helps customers realize their full potential.

Founded in 2019 by former Google researchers, Cohere sells LLM-powered natural language processing software to businesses. Cohere says that adding its LLM to products can enhance interactive chat capabilities, generate text for product descriptions, blog posts and articles, and analyze the meaning of text for search, content moderation and intent recognition.

RELATED: Announces $270M Series C from Cohere, Inovia, Nvidia, Oracle, Salesforce

For Cohere, the SAP investment and partnership with McKinsey follows a recent $270 million Series C funding from Inovia, Nvidia, Oracle, Salesforce Ventures and others, which puts the company at a reported valuation of more than $2 billion.

In the generative AI space, Cohere will compete with companies such as Microsoft-backed ChatGPT creator OpenAI and Anthropic, whose investors include Google and Salesforce Ventures (the latter of which also invested in Cohere).

In a highly competitive space, Cohere positions itself as a neutral LLM provider for enterprises, not tied to a specific cloud provider like Microsoft.

“We are independent and cloud-agnostic, which means we are independent of any particular technology company and enable companies to implement customized AI solutions on the cloud of their choice, as well as on-premises,” said Martin Kong, President and COO of Cohere, in a statement.

RELATED: The Revolution Has Begun: OpenAI’s Sam Altman Charts AI Promises and Dangers at Toronto Event

Coheres’ new strategic alliance with McKinsey adds to recent partnerships to bring the company’s AI technology to Oracle and Salesforce customers.

Because LLM training requires a lot of money and computing power, Cohere and its competitors had to raise a lot of capital and partner with cloud giants to develop the technology.

As of June, Cohere has raised a total of US$445 million from Tiger Global, Radical Ventures, Section 32, and a group that also includes AI leaders such as Geoffrey Hinton, Fei-Fei Li, Pieter Abbeel, and Waabis Raquel Urtasun.

Feature image courtesy of SAP.

