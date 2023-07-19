Google’s Nearby Share is now officially available on Windows





Google announced the full release of the Nearby Share app on Windows after a beta period that began in March. Nearby Share has been a feature built into Android for many years, but until recently it was only available between Android smartphones. Essentially, it allows users to transfer files between devices over a local wireless connection, removing the need for an internet connection and allowing faster speeds than standard his Bluetooth transfers.

Along with the full release of the app, we’ve also made some new improvements to Nearby Share on Windows. First, when an image is shared via Nearby Share, you can now see a preview of that image when you receive a share notification to make sure you’re getting the correct file. Additionally, during the transfer, the app displays an estimate of how long it will take for the file transfer to complete, taking the guesswork out of the experience.

Another big announcement is that Google is working with certain Windows OEMs to include the Nearby Share app in some Windows PCs, such as the recently launched HP Dragonfly Pro (which also happens to be available in a Chromebook version). This makes the experience even more widely available and potentially one of the most popular ways to share files between devices. Google says the beta version of the app has already been downloaded more than 1.7 million times.

Interestingly, this is kind of a blow to Microsoft’s own Nearby Sharing feature built into Windows 11 (and 10). This feature has been around for a few years, but Microsoft has never really extended it beyond Windows, and it’s basically useless when transferring files from your phone. Third-party apps on Android can provide this kind of functionality, but Microsoft has not taken up the task, and Google has now completely defeated this functionality. Partnering with a Windows OEM means that users are even less likely to touch Windows’ nearby sharing features, assuming other users join HP and install Google’s apps by default.

If you want to try Nearby Share, you can download the app from the official website. On Android, this functionality is natively built into the latest versions of the OS, so you don’t need to do anything.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-nearby-officially-available-windows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos