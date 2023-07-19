Google’s salary data leaked, income of thousands of employees turned out





Google employees can share their earnings in an internal payroll spreadsheet. Viewed by an Insider, this spreadsheet shows employee-reported base salaries, capital, and bonuses. The insider produced a table showing compensation ranges and a chart showing the highest salaries.

Google employees are some of the highest earners in the tech industry, with a median total compensation of $279,802 in 2022.

Many job postings disclose the base salary of employees, but you can get much more when you factor in stocks and bonuses.

An internal spreadsheet shared among Googlers provides the most detailed information ever about how much the tech giant pays its staff in different roles.

This spreadsheet, obtained by Insider, contains data for the full year 2022 voluntarily submitted by more than 12,000 U.S. employees. This spreadsheet includes roles such as Software Engineer, Business Analyst, and Sales Representative.

Insider analyzed the entire dataset to create a searchable table of roles with data on salaries, and stocks and bonuses, if submitted. This table shows the minimum and maximum base salary, capital, and bonuses for each role.

Additionally, Insider created a bar chart showing the highest base salary for each role and the roles with the highest base salary, capital, and bonuses at Google. These charts are based on maximum base salary, capital and bonus submitted for each role.

Google stock is given to employees in the form of restricted stock units, which can significantly increase employee compensation. Not all employees submitted capital and bonus data.

There are a few things to note. Data is obtained for U.S. full-time employees only. The data also doesn’t include salaries for Alphabet’s Other Bets employees, such as Waymo and Verily.

“We offer best-in-market compensation to our employees, including salary, equity, vacation and a range of benefits,” Google spokeswoman Tamani Jayasimha said in a statement.

