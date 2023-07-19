With the price of cloud technology skyrocketing, can a “hybrid cloud” save the day?





In today’s technology landscape, an overwhelming amount of consumer-operated enterprises, platforms and applications run in the cloud. Since its introduction into the technology market nearly two decades ago, cloud computing has been hailed as a superior solution for both enterprises and developers. But as these companies and developers continue to create more sophisticated applications, the cloud infrastructure that carries the load is starting to show cracks in the form of data security concerns and rising costs.

“Cloud infrastructure costs just don’t make economic sense.” [anymore] Even for those who, by definition, want the benefits of leveraging cloud technology,” said Lanir Shacham, CEO and founder of Faddom.

Faddom is an Israeli startup that aims to help companies move from cloud-only infrastructures to “hybrid clouds” (combining cloud technologies with traditional on-premises infrastructure).

What are the advantages of both?

The hybrid cloud offers a compelling promise of a harmonious balance between leveraging the benefits of public cloud services and maintaining control over your critical assets. By adopting this flexible approach, businesses can leverage the power of the cloud while securing sensitive data within their on-premises environment. A hybrid approach gives companies the agility they need to respond quickly to market demands without compromising governance and compliance.

Shacham explained that while some businesses will always need the high, granular accuracy and performance provided by a full cloud infrastructure, that’s not a common requirement for much of the modern technology ecosystem.

Raneel Shacham, CEO and Founder of Faddom (Credit: NOA GUTMAN)

“Overall, about 98% of businesses don’t need to take advantage of all that cloud technology has to offer,” he said, noting that there’s no real benefit to paying full price for infrastructure that doesn’t need every piece. “What’s happening with cloud vendors today is that they charge much higher prices for their services than they did in the past,” he said.

Shacham continued, 98% of businesses “will never be 100% dependent on a cloud provider,” due to regulatory restrictions, convenience issues, and cost issues. “We believe the situation will reach an equilibrium around a mix of things. Some things will be handled by the cloud provider and some will be kept on-premises as a backup option or because it is more cost effective as it is needed.”

“But the reality is that there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed, and I don’t think cloud providers can address them,” he concluded. “That’s why companies like ours have an opportunity.”

