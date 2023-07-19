How to turn off Google Discover on Android





Google’s Discover page is an integral part of your Android smartphone’s home screen. It’s the left-most panel on most mobile phone home screens, and it’s a great source for discovering new content and staying up to date on the latest happenings in the world and topics that interest you. Google Discover was originally only for Pixel. However, homescreen panels have become part of most high-end and budget Android smartphones. If you can’t access Discover from your phone’s home screen, you can access it from the Google app.

Discover has lost its usefulness over the years as it displays content from spammy and clickbait websites with repetitive content. Additionally, Google displays auto-playing videos and ads in the Discover panel, which may turn off many people. If you’re not a fan of Google Discover, remove Google Discover from your phone’s home screen. Follow this guide on how to disable Google Discover.

How to adjust your Google Discover content recommendations

Before you give up on Google Discover, it’s a good idea to tweak your content recommendations and see if it works.

Visit the Google Discover page on your mobile phone. Tap his three-dot menu at the bottom of the card for the content you don’t want to see. Depending on your preferences, choose whether you’re not interested in a topic, don’t want content from that source to appear in Discover, or don’t want that particular content to appear. If you don’t like the ads you see in Discover, tap the menu button. Report or block the ad on the Google Ads Center page that appears.

By blocking unwanted sources and spam content, you can refine Google Discover’s personalized suggestions. You can also block YouTube videos if you don’t want them to appear in Discover. This will improve the content and make it more tailored to your tastes and preferences.

How to remove the Google Discover panel on your phone

Unlike other home screen panels on mobile phones, the Google Discover page cannot be deleted. To remove the panel, you need to turn off the feature.

Swipe to the Google Discover page on your phone’s home screen or open the Google app. Tap your profile picture in the upper right corner. Select “Settings”. Tap General. Turn off the Detect toggle.

Disabling the Discover page prevents the Discover page from appearing when you open the Google app. If you want to turn off video preview autoplay,[ビデオ プレビューの自動再生]then tap[しない]Select an option.

How to Remove Google Discover Panel from Samsung Phones

The best Samsung smartphones allow you to remove the Discover panel from the One UI home screen, but this feature is turned on.

Press and hold the home screen of your Samsung phone. Swipe right to go to the leftmost page of the home screen. To replace Google Discover with Samsung Free (Samsung’s version of Discover), select Samsung Free from the list. If you don’t need either, toggle the top switch off.

The advantage of this approach is that Discover can be accessed from the Google app on Samsung smartphones. Other Android phones, including OnePlus, show a similar option to turn off the Discover panel.

How to turn off the “Discover” tab in Google Chrome

In addition to home screen panels, Google Discover displays relevant content based on your preferences on every Google Chrome tab you open.on the home screen[Discover]Turning off the page has no effect on this. To turn off the Discover feature in Google Chrome on Android, follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome on your Android phone. to the right of Discover[設定]Tap the icon.from the drop-down menu[オフにする]Choose.

If you have multiple phones, turning off Discover on one phone does not disable Discover on the other phones. All device features should be turned off.

Spice up your phone’s home screen

Turning off Google Discover reduces unnecessary home screen pages on your phone. If you want to spice up your home screen, try one of our favorite Android launchers with more features and customization options. Combined with useful widgets and beautiful icon packs, you’ll have a beautiful and productive home screen.

