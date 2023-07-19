Can Ukraine imitate Israeli military technology successes?





Ukraine’s technology sector is thriving and has become an important part of the country’s defense against Russia. Some look to Israel’s technological successes as a model.

The Ukrainian tech industry has emerged as a beacon of optimism amidst the ravages of war.

IT exports recorded a staggering 9.7% month-on-month growth in May 2023, despite a staggering 30% contraction in the country’s GDP in 2022. In the first five months of this year, Ukraine’s IT exports (mainly software) reached $2.8 billion.

Technology is central to both Ukraine’s defense and future economic recovery. Once the war is over, Ukraine will need to mobilize technological resources to defend itself. Optimists hope Israel can turn this adversity into a competitive advantage in the same way Israel has combined military and technological prowess.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov said some observers suggested the country could become a second Israel due to the effective use of Ukraine’s military technology. This is a flattering comparison, but in reality Ukraine probably has even greater potential. Within the next few years, Ukraine is on track to become a country with top-level military-technical solutions.

Admittedly, his ambitions are exaggerated. He must not exaggerate the parable of Israel. Israel’s tech sector is growing at more than 15% annually, and Israel’s IT exports will reach $71 billion in 2022, more than 20 times Ukrainian technology exports, even though the Jewish state’s population is still four times smaller than Ukraine’s. Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, and Apple have chosen Israel to host their first development centers outside the United States. Ukraine, by contrast, remains a secondary subcontractor for these global giants.

Still, Ukraine has great strengths in terms of technology. During the Soviet era, the education system focused on computer education and science. President Volodymyr Zelensky touted Digital Ukraine. He created the Ministry of Digital Transformation and put on a roadshow showcasing the country as a talent-rich, tax-free, cutting-edge technology destination.

Stay up to date

Sign up below to receive the latest news, events and more.

When Russia invaded, Ukraine’s tech sector numbered an estimated 5,000 software companies. Since then, only about 2% have gone out of business. Of the estimated 285,000 tech professionals, an estimated 50,000 (mostly women) are migrating, with 12-15% contributing to cyber defense.

Technology is helping lead the Ukrainian resistance movement. It repelled a Russian cyberattack and adapted civilian drones for military use. The Ukrainian military has launched an attack drone battalion.

The Ukrainian military has developed an app that reports enemy movements and identifies potential targets. A good example is Delta, best represented as his Google Maps for the military. It provides a real-time view of the battlefield by integrating data from a variety of sources, including aerial reconnaissance, satellite imagery, and drone footage.

Initially conceived to provide tax and passport services, the Diia app now allows citizens to upload reports and videos about Russian military activity. Send breaking news to people who feel disconnected from traditional media.

Ukraine’s security remains fragile even after the fighting is over, but the country hopes to follow Israel’s example and turn this adversity into a competitive advantage. Israel fuses military intelligence with technological innovation. The Jewish National Military Intelligence Corps 8200 is a center of research and development. The ex-Israeli soldier is building a “start-up nation” with his expertise in cybersecurity, data storage and mobile communications.

Despite the country fighting, Fedorov vows to develop a military tech ecosystem with a vibrant start-up sector alongside a strong R&D component. In April he launched BRAVE1 to fund private developers working on defense issues. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said Brave1 streamlined the time and paperwork it takes to initiate a direct contract with the military from two years, he said, to a month and a half.

Ukraine’s IT sector has shown extraordinary resilience to adversity. It helped defend the country. However, once the hostilities are over, whether this success can be used to protect and rebuild the crumbling nation remains a big open question.

David Kirichenkois is an Eastern European freelance journalist and editor at Euromaidan Press.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to advancing transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

Read more from Bandwidth

CEPA’s online journal dedicated to promoting transatlantic cooperation on technology policy.

read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cepa.org/article/could-ukraine-copy-israels-military-tech-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos