Google’s Nearby Share app for Windows PCs is now officially available





Google has announced that the Nearby Share app for Windows PCs is now officially available. His PC version of the app, which makes it easy to share files between devices like Android phones and Chromebooks, has been in beta for several months, but is now ready for primetime.

More than 1.7 million people have installed the beta version, according to Google. They have used it to transfer over 50 million files, mostly photos and videos.

With the official launch of Nearby Share for Windows, Google has added some new features. An estimated time will be displayed for the file transfer to complete. Device notifications include image previews to help ensure you’re sharing the correct file. Google plans to add more features and is working with some PC makers, including HP, to integrate apps into their systems.

To use Nearby Share on Windows, your PC’s WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities must be enabled. Once set up, you can send files to nearby devices by simply dragging them into the app or right-clicking on them and selecting the “Nearby Share” option.

If you’re logged into the same Google account on your PC and Android phone (or tablet or Chromebook), the transfer will automatically be accepted on the receiving device. In any case, the devices transferring files must be within 4 feet of each other. There are device visibility settings to prevent spam and unwanted file transfers.

