WWF: Funding innovation in locally adapted food systems is essential for a healthier, more prosperous planet





Image: Community-led agroforestry program revitalizes Paraguay's Atlantic forest and local livelihoods through mass planting of mate tea for export | WWF-Paraguay

WWF’s new framework will guide improved investments in food system innovation funds, enabling investors and businesses to work with local communities and stakeholders to identify the right innovations with the right impact in the right places.

Changing the way food is produced and consumed is essential to reducing environmental damage and climate impacts and achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, the solutions and holistic approach needed to achieve this transformation currently lack the necessary investment. In a new study, WWF outlines how the additional $15.2 billion in annual food-based innovation funding needs can be focused on the most appropriate and most impactful solutions for local people and nature.

“Right innovation, right impact, right place” dispels the notion that only a handful of innovations can transform the entire global food system, and that many rely on high-tech inputs that are either undeveloped or need further improvement. Rather, the report argues that an existing set of technological, social, legislative, business and financial innovations can be applied with varying impacts depending on location and context. It is important to ensure that funding is not focused on narrow interpretations of food system innovation.

This report provides a framework for funding and implementing the most impactful food-based innovations, depending on where they apply and the level of transformation needed. We give decision makers the tools to direct funding to the most relevant innovations in different sectors around the world.

Like all conservation and climate change funding, food system innovation is under-funded and needs an additional $15.2 billion annually, said Elisa Vashland, Global Finance Practice Leader at WWF. Given the importance of food system transformation to achieving the SDGs, the public sector must provide technical assistance and concessional finance, and support blended financial mechanisms that reduce risk and attract private investment for innovation. And innovators should identify potential sources of funding very early on and ideally create fundable projects so that investors can support the best innovations everywhere, in the shortest amount of time and with the greatest impact.

Some examples of regionally tailored food system innovations covered in the report are: SB’23 SB regen ag Summit in San Diego

Join us on Thursday, October 19th for an intensive half-day delving into the partnerships, processes, strategies and technologies that will repair soils and transform the world’s flawed food system.

In Kenya, business innovation has opened new markets for smallholder farmers in the Lake Naivasha basin, reduced food waste and improved green production.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, technological innovations have improved the traceability and transparency of supply chains, ensuring that farmers are paid a fair price for their coffee beans and that practices that respect nature are applied.

In South Korea, financial innovations in the form of organic waste recycling infrastructure and fines have enabled residents to understand and take responsibility for their personal food waste.

In Paraguay, community-driven agroforestry and social innovations that promote indigenous food production are helping restore landscapes and improve livelihoods.

In 2021, UN Secretary-General António Guterres convened the UN Food Systems Summit to launch bold new actions to advance all the SDGs. And the event heralded a big promise to dramatically increase funding for innovation. However, on the eve of the first biennial inventory moments (24-26 July), significant gaps remain in the ambition, funding and implementation of many national-level plans for food system transformation.

Innovation is essential to transforming food systems to end hunger and food insecurity and reverse the climate and environmental crises. But to get the best results in the shortest time possible, we need to find the right innovations in the right places with the right impact, says Brent Loken, WWF’s Global Food Chief Scientist. In some cases, that means applying very novel innovations. It’s also important to get creative with the solutions that are already available. In some cases, even a small change is enough. Other regions, on the other hand, need major changes to reorient people’s practices, habits and goals. The time has come for the world to implement the increased funding promised at the United Nations Food System Summit, or else a decade of action will turn into a decade of inaction.

From 24-26 July, ministers will attend the United Nations Food System Summit Stocktaking Moment to update on progress in implementing the 2021 commitments for national pathways towards food system transformation. The continued decline in biodiversity, threats to wildlife and the dramatic impact of global warming around the world demonstrate the need for urgent action across the food sector and all other sectors. The Stocktaking Moment results will be key indicators of the potential success of his SDG summit in September 2023.

