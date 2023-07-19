Microsoft and Activision Extend Deadline to Close $69 Billion Deal Under Strict Regulatory Scrutiny





The deadline for Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game company Activision Blizzard has been extended as the companies seek to complete a deal that has been challenged by US regulators and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.

Microsoft president Brad Smith said he believes pushing the deadline to Oct. 18 will give him enough time to work through the remaining regulatory issues.

“We are confident in our ability to complete this transaction,” Smith said.

The extension comes with higher termination fees if the contract is terminated, and many other new contracts.

Tuesday marked a crucial deadline for a deal announced 18 months ago. Both Microsoft and Activision have agreed that if the merger is not completed by then either side can pull out of the merger plan, which could potentially force Microsoft to pay a $3 billion split fee unless both parties decide to renegotiate.

With the extension, the release fee was increased to $3.5 billion. If no deal is reached by September 15, the amount will increase to $4.5 billion.

In a memo to employees, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said he was pleased to share that, based on our continued confidence in closing the deal, the boards of directors of Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have mutually agreed not to terminate the deal until after October 18th.

He stressed that it has already been approved in 40 countries, including European Union countries, and said he was confident the UK’s concerns would be put to rest.

Microsoft earlier this month worked to resolve long-standing legal challenges from US and UK antitrust officials who said the merger would hurt competition.

In the U.S. this week, the deal has virtually come to fruition after the Supreme Court ruled against a last-ditch effort to block a takeover by gamers who identified themselves as fans of Activision’s popular titles Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo, among others.

Judge Elena Kagan dismissed the emergency appeal without comment on Tuesday. Mr. Cagan handles emergencies from California and other Western states.

The UK, however, remained an obstacle, perhaps more likely to be overcome.

The Competitive Markets Authority initially rejected the deal, but later delayed a final decision to take into account Microsoft’s assertion that new developments would make the acquisition possible.

A judge on Monday conditionally approved a joint request from Microsoft and UK regulators to delay further legal proceedings, allowing the two sides to negotiate further.

Daniel Beard, a lawyer representing Microsoft in the UK lawsuit, told the judge on Monday that he was grateful that the process was proceeding quickly as the UK was the only obstacle to closing and speed was of the essence.

Among the additional information the judge sought was Microsoft’s contract announcement Sunday that addresses concerns from top rival Sony, the maker of Microsoft’s Xbox competitor the PlayStation game console. Microsoft has announced a deal with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for at least 10 years.

Such a deal would also appear to address at least one of the concerns about loss of competition raised by the US Federal Trade Commission, which filed a lawsuit in December to block the deal.

The FTC has not said whether it will continue to fight the takeover after both a federal judge and a federal appeals court denied attempts to block the deal from closing. The FTC may continue the lawsuit it set before the agency’s in-house judges in August, but that doesn’t prevent the two companies from completing a merger ahead of time.

Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer said in an email to employees: “While recent legislation allows us to technically close in the US, this extension will give us additional time to resolve remaining regulatory concerns in the UK,” it said.

