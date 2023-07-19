Meet Cambridge researchers studying how robots can help promote human well-being





What about robots? Whether it’s the fascination with new technologies, watching science fiction become scientific fact, or exploring what technology can tell us about ourselves, robots and robotics seem to have a limitless ability to spark our imaginations.

For Dr Mikol Spitale, Nida Itrat Abbasi and Minja Axelson, researchers at Cambridge’s Institute for Emotional Intelligence and Robotics, headed by Professor Hatice Gunnes, it has the potential to help promote human well-being.

A recent study led by Dr. Spitale and co-authored by Ph.D. student Minja showed that robots could serve as mental health coaches in the workplace, but perceptions of their effectiveness depend on the robot’s appearance. Another study, co-authored by PhD students Nida and Spitale, suggested that robots may be a promising tool in assessing children’s mental health problems compared to parent-reported or self-reported tests.

It is this fascinating ability that robots seem to need to elicit human empathy that drives the team of roboticists’ research. “Robots can act as virtual agents,” says Dr. Spitale. “It’s important for us to work with psychologists and health coaches to try to understand how we design these kinds of interactions to get the most out of technology.”

A study in a lab at the university’s School of Computer Science and Technology suggests that children who may have health-related concerns, especially if the robot is child-sized, may view the robot performing the mental health test as a friend or confidant, opening up in ways that may not be possible in traditional ways.

“When kids use screen-based tools, they often withdraw from the physical world,” says Nida. “But robots are similar to computers in physical form, which is one of the reasons why they are so fascinated by them. Children are also very tactile, they can touch robots, and in the case of Nao, who helped me evaluate them, they can even bang their fists. ”

Starting a graduate career in space engineering, Dr. Spitale moved to robotics, especially the use of robots to support people with special needs, after seeing first-hand the connections robots can create. Prior to her PhD, she visited a lab researching robotic therapy for children with autism. There, children who cannot speak the language used “expressive robots” that communicated their feelings by changing their eyes and mouths.

“The concrete moment that changed everything for me was when I saw how after one of the kids knocked over the robot, the other kids put it back on its feet and looked sad. This kind of tool can be used by non-speaking children to express themselves. I fell in love with the idea. I could see the future of how it would affect helping people. ”

Nida, who also has an engineering background, began her quest to help vulnerable people through research when she was awarded a scholarship to study how cognitive training could support people with Alzheimer’s disease.

“At that point, I was intrigued by the idea of ​​doing something to help people with technology. So when I came to Cambridge for my PhD, I was fascinated by this project of collaborating with colleagues in the Department of Psychology, looking at the ability of robots to help children’s well-being, especially its interdisciplinary aspects.”

But if children can have an almost instinctive connection with robots, Dr. Spitale’s research showed that for adults, the appearance of a “wellbeing coach” robot could influence how they interact with it.

In her study, participants who performed well-being exercises with toy-like robots said they felt more connected to them than those who worked with humanoid robots, even though both robots were programmed with the same personality.

One reason for this could be a mismatch between popular culture, the media, and people’s ideas of what humanoid-looking robots should be able to do, based on their experiences with virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, and the reality of technology used in research institutions that hasn’t met their expectations.

“People’s perceptions of robots vary according to age, culture and background,” says Dr. Spitale. “And, of course, it’s very important to consider these factors when trying to understand how successful interactions between humans and robots can be. With some of the adults who participated in the study, we had to explain that the robots they were using were in fact the ‘state of the art’ in our field.”

Minja says he first became interested in robotics when he was in a master’s program at a consulting firm exploring potential applications for open-source social robots, such as helping children with autism, but developing robots that meet people’s expectations is what designers call “an evil problem.”

“People imagine robots to be somewhere between a computer and a human and expect their behavior to incorporate elements of both,” she says.

“They might expect a robot to be able to understand their own body language, but they wouldn’t expect a computer to be able to understand it.

But it has the potential to support health, Minja says. It is also due to the ability of robots to elicit deep human reflections through the conversations they can facilitate.

“People participating in these studies say they are already getting a lot of benefit from just the fact that they are talking loudly.

“One of the things I find most interesting about social interaction with robots is how we suspend distrust.

Spitale says parallel advances in machine learning and AI will benefit the study of human-robot interaction, which began to develop as a field about 30 years ago.

“Currently, there is a growing resonance and interest, especially in the media, for other areas of computer science. may be possible.”

Nida added, “In schools and other child care settings, robots could be used as tools to reduce pressure on existing resources, and could support psychologists and clinicians in their important work, but importantly, they would not replace their expertise.” We hope to make this technology available to everyone who can benefit from it. ”

One of the unexpected findings of Nida’s recent study with children was that young participants who wanted to continue interacting with Nao voluntarily created physical message boards after the evaluation session was over.

“One of the children asked Nao if she could write a message and used a marker to write her feelings on the whiteboard,” she said. “Then it became a topic and all the kids used the whiteboards to say ‘thank you’ and leave Nao her thoughts, and at the end the whiteboards were full.

“There is already research being done showing that children can see robots as social companions and companions, so I am very happy that these children had the opportunity to interact with Nao. I remember using it to make a robot figure with my dad, which I’m still proud of, and I think that’s probably how it all started for me!”

