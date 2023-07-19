Google’s new security testing program bans internet access for employees





The internet is dangerous, why not? CNBC’s Jennifer Elias reported that Google is “launching a new pilot program that restricts some employees from using desktop computers that don’t use the internet while at work.” An internal memo seen by CNBC points out that Google employees are frequently targeted by criminals, and a good way to combat that is to stay off the internet.

Employees working for big tech companies are much richer targets for criminals than the general public. Employees at technology companies have all sorts of access to sensitive data, and a compromise of one employee can lead to misuse of sensitive infrastructure. Just last week, Microsoft was targeted by a Chinese spy-hacker group that somehow stole encryption keys to circumvent Microsoft’s authentication system and gain access to 25 organizations, including several government agencies.

According to the report, Google’s new pilot program “disables Internet access on some desktops, except for internal web-based tools and Google-owned websites such as Google Drive and Gmail.” This was originally mandatory for his 2,500 employees who were selected, but after “getting feedback”, Google is allowing employees to opt out of the program, assuming it was very enthusiastic feedback. The company also wants some employees to work without root access. This is common knowledge for many computer roles, but not for developers accustomed to being able to install new programs and tools.

Banning access from the entire Internet is tough, but Googlers who participate in the advanced security program will still be able to access “Google-owned websites,” which are actually a good chunk of the Internet. Google searches may not help you, but you can write documents, send emails, take notes, chat with people, watch YouTube, and probably have a pretty full internet life.

It’s still possible for a virus attachment to be sent by email, but it would have to pass through Gmail’s filters. Blocking the non-Google part of the internet prevents most phishing attacks, attempts to download malicious code, and attempts to flood data to malicious servers.

