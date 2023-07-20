Farfetch pursues technology that enriches and advances the digital luxury experience





In the midst of the turmoil of technology development, Farfetch remains calm and focused on finding solutions for just one person: its premium customers.

The company’s innovation team spends its time sifting through countless startups and early-stage companies to find the right technology for its business-to-consumer and business-to-business customer base, whether it’s shoppers from yachts docked in the Costa Smeralda port or customers of brands such as Chanel, Ferragamo and Neiman Marcus.

One of the platform’s criteria is that whatever the technology, the client’s experience must be as fast, easy, and pleasant as shopping in a luxury boutique.

Carol Hilsum, Senior Director of Open Innovation and New Business at Farfetch, said one of the company’s challenges is finding the right technology for its needs today, tomorrow, and far into the future.

During a Q&A with WWD Deputy Editor-in-Chief Evan Clarke, she said navigating the system can be busy and noisy. She added that Farfetch cuts through the noise by keeping its customers first.

Her team’s job is to anticipate customer needs, finding technology that enhances and advances luxury products and experiences, she said.

We take seriously what the customer problem is first and then match it with different startups and opportunities, she said.

Farfetch researches and develops 3D assets and experiences such as virtual try-on, which has worked well in categories such as watches and sneakers.

But for clothing, the service falls short of the real-life try-on standard and should be on par with it in practice, Hilsum said, adding that the ultimate goal is for customers to fall in love with the virtual service and ultimately purchase the product.

Hilsum said Farfetch is also looking for technology that can take on new legislation, the sustainability needs of businesses and customers, and innovations such as product IDs and passports.

He said innovation should be in a position to support the creation of digital tags that record after-use potential, including details such as product materials, manufacturing methods, recycling, future repair and resale service options.

When asked about the future use of AI, he said the technology will help businesses create new customer experiences and efficiencies. She said AI should enhance, not replace, human interaction in high-end spaces.

We don’t want full automation or replacing the human experience with chatbots, she said, adding that what Farfetch wants is a blend of humans and automation.

Giving the example of styling services, she said AI could offer clients the opportunity to be dressed by a variety of well-known stylists.

Hilsum also touted the Farfetchs Dream Assembly accelerator program, launched in 2018, where e-commerce platforms support and mentor early-stage tech talent.

She explained that Dream Assembly is the perfect place for early-stage companies to gain a foothold, rise and grow.

With Dream Assembly, Farfetch is always on the lookout for where the traction is. Where are the opportunities to scale? Where are they used in real life?

She added that the current fleet of companies gives the Farfetch team insight into the behavior of the Web3 community and the new and different kinds of experiences they are developing.

We’ve always said Web3 is about technology, but it’s also about culture and community, and the community is very thriving. I was learning about tools and infrastructure, how the community interacts, and how they are measured. Hilsum added that it could very easily be transferred to the luxury sector.

