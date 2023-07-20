Opinion: Desperate, Google and Facebook Take Strong Action in Bill C-18 Confrontation





Open this photo in the gallery:

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez attends a press conference on Bill C-18, the Online News Act, in Ottawa on July 5. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Dylan Freeman Grist is a Toronto-based freelance writer covering art, design and technology.

Justin Trudeau Liberals, especially these days, have a reputation for bending backwards every time a foreign company throws a tantrum in our backyard. As a recent example, suffice it to look at the spectacular acquisition of Dutch automaker Sterantis and its subsequent multi-billion dollar subsidies by Canadians.

But in the case of the Google-Facebook confrontation over Bill C-18, the federal government should recognize that it has all the leverage and act accordingly.

Because the plans by both companies to block news in Canada in response to laws that force them to pay media outlets is nothing short of self-sabotaging and, as a result, not to be taken seriously. Alphabet, the parent company of Meta and Google, is showing desperation rather than strength.

Sure, the company’s valuation is rising, but it’s been inflated by artificial intelligence maniacs. Alphabet’s and Meta’s current price/earnings ratios of 26 and 36, respectively, simply show the value of emerging technologies that are saturating the market.

The recent stock performance of these two companies is best read as a temporary veil over their own growing problems while other governments are planning bills similar to Bill C-18. Both companies know that bowing to Canada risks flooding.

Not all inflated valuations are the same. Microsoft’s Bing, which just ended a partnership with OpenAI, seems less of a joke these days and more of a cutting-edge option compared to the slow-moving advertising brochures that have become Google’s mainstay product in recent years.

When it comes to the meta, it’s no surprise that most teens say Facebook is dead, and so is Instagram. Instead, they use rivals like TikTok as their primary social network and search engine, prioritizing the opinions of their favorite influencers over stifling flash ads. Google’s own data confirms that 40% of Gen Z’s choose TikTok and Instagram as their sole search engines. If Instagram chooses to follow Google, that percentage is expected to increase significantly.

Both companies are fully aware of this. So following similar pressure from tech giants in Australia, which has refused to introduce its own version of the C-18 in 2021, the result would be the same: an agreement to pay a small fee for the content that has been the main reason both companies have become multi-billion dollar companies.

It will also revitalize the vital news industry as democracies around the world pursue similar common sense solutions and media consolidation continues. Of course, this is the real reason why Google and Meta are doing hype and soap operas.

To show how serious they are, the companies have begun rolling out comical Orwellian censorship beta tests to Canadian news readers. One such recipient is CBC Editor-in-Chief Brody Fenron, who has been blocked from viewing the station’s own Instagram account. Fenron received a statement from Meta that he could not allow him to view the network’s news feed due to an unexpected law passed in Canada.

The statement omits the actual background as to why we are blocking content that doesn’t want to give any money away to the organizations that give value to the platform.

Meanwhile, the city of Ottawa responded with its own symbolic gesture, withdrawing all federal advertising from Google and Meta. The concern is that the move looks more like a strategy to avoid a nasty soundbite during the question period than an attempt to put real pressure on the tech giant to back off. (My sympathies to the Poivre staff who had to scrap that draft.)

The next steps in the Canadian Heritage Bill, introduced last week, are even more troubling, suggesting the government is feeling the heat and willing to water down the law to appease its Silicon Valley patrons.

Our market is small, so tech giants are betting that Canadians will turn a blind eye to their antics, and our relative size gives companies a runway to tantrum for a while before they start paying the real price.

But good poker players know how to read bluffs, especially when the tell is very obvious. This is why with Canadians and the world watching, Ottawa would be wise to double rather than fold.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/commentary/article-google-facebook-bill-c-18-standoff-desperate/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos