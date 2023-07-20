Toronto and Montral added the most tech jobs in Canada in the last five years: report





According to CBRE, the concentration of tech talent in Ottawa is higher than in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Within Canada, Toronto and Montral added the most tech talent hires from 2017 to 2022, according to CBRE’s latest Scoring Tech Talent Report.

American commercial real estate firm CBRE has released its 2023 Scoring Tech Talent report, which analyzes the labor market conditions, costs and quality of highly skilled tech workers in North America.

Canada’s tech workforce has grown 15.7 percent, or 150,000 people, since 2020, according to CBRE.

CBRE’s definition of highly skilled technology workers comprises more than 20 occupations that ensure the functioning of the technology ecosystem, from software developers to data managers.

A CBRE report found that over five years, Toronto added 63,800 tech jobs, while Montral added 51,500 jobs. Overall, the Canadian cities with the highest rates of tech job growth were Vancouver (69%), Calgary (61%), the Waterloo area (52%), and Madison, Wisconsin and neighboring Edmonton (45%).

While the past two years have been marked by an economic downturn with job cuts and company closures, demand for tech talent continues to grow in some tech industries and others such as finance, insurance and real estate (FIRE).

Another report by the North American Technology Council and the Canadian Technology Network said that more than 32,000 tech workers emigrated to Canada last year. Furthermore, the report found that Canada benefits primarily from investments associated with the expansion or relocation of US high-tech companies to Canada.

In June, Canada’s Minister of Immigration Shaun Fraser announced new measures that would allow holders of H-1B professional visas in the United States to apply to work and reside in Canada. As of this week, he’s hit the 10,000 limit in just two days of opening applications.

Although the number of technical workers across Canada is small, a CBRE report found that Canada’s concentration of technical talent competes with that of the country south of the border.

According to a CBRE report, the US tech workforce has grown 11.4 percent, or 610,000, since 2020. By comparison, Canada’s tech workforce grew by 15.7 percent, or 150,000.

The report also shows that emerging tech talent is concentrated in Canada, where three of the top five North American cities in this category are located: Ottawa, Waterloo and Toronto.

According to CBRE, technical talent accounts for 13.3% of total employment in Ottawa, slightly higher than the 11.6% concentration in the San Francisco Bay Area. By comparison, Ottawa has a population of about 1 million, while the Bay Area has her 7.5 million.

RELATED: Immigration Minister details strategy to attract foreign tech talent, digital nomads

The Waterloo area has a tech talent concentration of 10.1%, while Toronto and Seattle tie for 9.5%, making up the top five most concentrated tech markets in North America.

Notably, the Waterloo area is one of the highest ranked cities in terms of the small tech talent market (defined as fewer than 50,000 tech employees). In second place he has 29,700 tech jobs, 50% of which are in the tech field and 14.8% in his FIRE industry. The rest pursue technology-related roles in other areas, such as healthcare, public services, and small businesses.

Vancouver is Canada’s top city among large tech talent markets and ranks fourth overall. Tech Talent employs 111,100 people, of which more than half (53.9%) work in the tech industry.

Toronto has recorded employment of 285,700 tech talent, of which 43.2% are in tech-related industries and 20% in the FIRE industry.

Featured image courtesy of Unsplash.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/toronto-and-montreal-added-the-most-tech-jobs-in-canada-in-the-last-five-years-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos