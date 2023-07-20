Google’s Windows app “Nearby Share” is now officially available





Google announced today that the Nearby Share app for Windows PCs is now officially available. Nearby Share makes it easy to share files between devices like phones, tablets, and Chromebooks. His PC version of this app has been in beta since his March 2023 and is now officially available.

The beta has been installed by more than 1.7 million people, and more than 50 million files have been transferred between PCs and Android devices since its launch, according to the tech giant.

With today’s general release, Google is making new improvements to Nearby Share for Windows apps. The company has added an estimated time for file transfers to complete, so you can get an idea of ​​how long it takes to share large files like videos or entire folders. Also, you can now see image previews within device notifications to ensure the correct file is being shared.

“To make sharing between Android devices and PCs even more seamless, we’ve worked with partners like HP to bring the Nearby Share app to select Windows PCs, including the HP Dragonfly Pro,” Google said in a blog post. “Continue working on Nearby Share for Windows, adding new features, and listening to your feedback.”

To use Nearby Share on Windows, users must enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities on their PC.Once the feature is set, you can drag files into the app or right-click a file and[ニアバイシェア]You will be able to select the option to send files to nearby devices. Devices transferring files must be within 4 feet of each other.

