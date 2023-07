Google Attempts To Airgap Internet To Some Staff PCs The Register

To reduce the attack surface and improve security for our collective of employees, Google is taking an approach. The idea is to block some workstations from the internet.

According to internal documents seen by CNBC, the chocolate factory, admittedly small, decided it was appropriate to disconnect its employees from the outside electronic world. About 2,500 of his Googlers were selected for his air-gapped trial on the Internet, and in response to feedback, the search giant adjusted to allow people to opt out and others to volunteer.

The Register was able to confirm a pilot program with Google. Google said the program is limited to less than 2% of his workstations. Anyone who chooses to participate will have their general internet access and root privileges (if they have them) removed for each box.

We are continuously experimenting to increase attack costs

“Ensuring the safety of our products and users is one of our top priorities,” a Google spokesperson said, adding that the company “regularly conducts investigations.”[s] How to harden internal systems against malicious attacks. ”

Google’s tools and office software that are accessible via the web generally remain accessible to people without an internet connection. Exceptions are available for program employees who need Internet access for work. Whether that portends a broader workstation lockdown, Heather Adkins, Google’s vice president of security engineering, said a firm no on Twitter.

“We’re not going to turn the internet off at Google,” Adkins tweeted. “We are continuously experimenting to increase the cost of attacking bad guys and running short tests.”

Either way, disconnecting users’ workstations from the internet is an obvious way for Google to reduce its cybersecurity footprint, and it couldn’t have been done at a better time, for example, with supply chain attacks prevalent.

In addition, attacks against centralized, cloud-based systems are also carried out. For example, Microsoft recently admitted that an alleged Chinese snoop, Storm-0588, was involved in a major security breach that compromised Outlook Web Access accounts belonging to 25 organizations, including US government agencies.

The economic cost of data theft is also increasing. We trust Google with much of our information and IT infrastructure, so we welcome Google’s efforts to strengthen its internal security.

That said, it can be difficult to ascertain the effectiveness of Google’s small test. We didn’t get many direct answers to our questions from Google, but a spokesperson said the pilot didn’t include laptops or smartphones, only desktop he workstations. Adkins’ tweet confirms that. A Google employee can freely access online from his portable or handheld device. This speaks to the nature of Goliath’s internal network structure in the tech industry.

