City of Arlington Just Approved $1 Million Fund for Startup Founders





Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that the minimum grant for founders of the Arlington Innovation Fund was $20,000. Instead, it’s $25,000. (July 19, 2023, 5:53 PM)

As of late last night, Arlington County officially launched a startup fund for local entrepreneurs.

The County Commission just approved plans for a $1 million Arlington Innovation Fund for early-stage startups from Arlington Economic Development (AED). Arlington previously had a Gazelle grant program for founders, but AED director Ryan Toohill said the money was reallocated for COVID-19 relief. This is in addition to Prince’s other regional funding programs, including his William County IGNITE Fund and the Fairfax Founders Fund.

Touhill hopes the fund will help grow the tech community in Northern Virginia, home of Amazon HQ2.

“What’s really important is being able to put money into the whole tech community because we know that when events happen and people collide and people have the chance to meet, that’s how partnerships are formed and communities are strengthened,” Touhill told Technical.ly.

The Arlington Innovation Fund has two main components: the Catalyst Grants and the Technology Ecosystem Support Fund. Catalyst grants account for about two-thirds of the allocated funding, with founders being given grants of $25,000 to $50,000. The remaining funds will be used to fund partnerships and sponsorships of activities to support the tech startup community in Arlington, Twohill said.

Twohill added that he hopes the fund can support long-term job creation and encourage startup founders to not only establish companies in the region, but to stay there. Ideally, he said, he would like the Arlington Innovation Fund to become an annual program.

“We are committed through direct funding and have shown that we are willing to partner,” Twohill said. “I think this really shows that we are in this situation for the long haul. So my hope is that Arlington’s contribution to the region through this program will really help us expand as a startup hub for the tech industry.”

To qualify for the Catalyst Fund, a startup must meet the following eligibility:

Registered with the State Board of Corporations as an LLC, S-Corp, or C-Corp Physically has its principal place of business in Arlington Is for-profit Raises $25,000 or more but less than $500,000 in equity investments, grants, and other funds Offers an outline or start-up plan Business-related asset and tax listed high-tech company

Twohill hopes applications will open in late summer or early fall, and the county has set a goal of at least half of all applicants being undervalued founders. After the application is submitted, it will be reviewed by a third-party organization and the final selection will be made by AED staff.

Subscription knowledge is power!

Subscribe for free today and get the news and tips you need to grow your career and connect with our vibrant tech community.

technically media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/startups/arlington-innovation-fund/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos