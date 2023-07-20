



Following a beta in March of this year, Google is ready to launch Nearby Share for Windows as a full version today.

Since the preview started, we’ve been working to improve the speed and reliability of file transfers between Windows PCs and Android devices. Updates in recent months have notably reduced crashes and improved transfer success rates.

Nearby Share has been installed by over 1.7 million users, transferring over 50 million files, including photos and videos, and has unsurprisingly been the most popular file type ever since. Documents, audio and folders are also supported.

In honor of today’s stable release, Nearby Share for Windows now displays estimated file transfer times. “This is useful when you send a large file, such as a video or an entire folder, and want to see how quickly it gets shared.” “Less than X minutes left” joins the cycle metric and other existing estimates.

Additionally, Nearby Share notifications now have image previews that let you see what you’re receiving and where they’re stored.

Going forward, Google plans to partner with manufacturers to bring Nearby Share to “select Windows PCs.” Today’s nominated partner is his one at HP, Dragonfly Pro got the app. As Google continues to work on near-buy share, it will also add “new features”.

Nearby Share requires a 64-bit version of Windows 10 or later, but ARM is not supported. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi or Ethernet must be enabled, and both devices must be on the same network and “within approximately 16 feet (5 meters) of each other.” The same visibility options as mobile phones are available (Everyone, Contacts, My Devices, and None). The middle two options require you to be signed in to your Google account.

Nearby Share for Windows can be downloaded from android.com.

