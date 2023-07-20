



A wind farm in Zhoushan city, Zhejiang province, is generating electricity for the grid. [Photo by YAO FENG/FOR CHINA DAILY]

BEIJING – China has become an important contributor to global innovation in green and low-carbon technologies, according to the country’s top intellectual property regulator.

“The latest statistics show that China is an important contributor to global innovation in green and low-carbon technologies,” National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA) official Ge Shu said at a news conference on Tuesday.

He added that from 2016 to 2022, Chinese patent holders have obtained 178,000 invention patents on green and low-carbon technologies, accounting for 31.9% of the global total.

13 Chinese enterprises and research institutes entered the list of the world’s top 50 green and low-carbon technology invention patents. These include large state-owned enterprises such as China State Power Grid Corporation and China Southern Power Grid, as well as private companies such as Hyundai Amperex Technology and BYD.

In recent years, China has experienced tremendous growth in the field of innovative energy storage technologies. The number of invention patents granted for electrochemical energy storage in China increased from 4,300 in 2016 to 13,000 in 2022, now accounting for 44.9 percent of the world total.

Mr Ge said NIPA will actively promote the transformation and application of green technology patents to better serve green development.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202307/20/WS64b819d8a31035260b8175f4.html

