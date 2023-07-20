busy! Google Pixel 7 crashes to lowest price ever on Amazon





Google continues to kick people out with smartphones. The company keeps the device affordable while offering great value for money thanks to its premium features (such as the camera system).

The Google Pixel 7 is available on Amazon for $499 for a limited time. That’s $100 off, the cheapest price we’ve seen for this phone so far. British readers are lucky too. The Google Pixel 7 is currently £441 on Amazon UK. (Please note that this deal is provided by Amazon’s third-party retailer.)

Our review of the Google Pixel 7 said the phone was a great value, praising its great camera, bright display and powerful Tensor G2 chipset.

The phone has a sharp 6.3 inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Our tests confirmed a peak luminance of 926 nits and 109.3% coverage of the sRGB color space. Movies and videos look great on this screen and are easy to see even in bright sunlight.

With a 50MP main and a 12MP ultra wide angle lens, the Google Pixel 7 is a great camera phone. Night shots, portraits and selfies are impressive in our tests, and Super Resolution Zoom offers up to 8x digital zoom. You can also access useful photo editing features like Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.

Gaming, video editing and everyday productivity also work well on this phone thanks to the Tensor G2 chip. I didn’t notice any framerate drops while playing PUBG Mobile, and transcoding a 4K video to 1080p in Adobe Premiere Rush took less than 50 seconds.

The Google Pixel 7’s biggest drawback is its battery life. With the display set to 90Hz, I got 7 hours and 13 minutes on the unit. The Samsung Galaxy S23, on the other hand, lasted 10 hours and 27 minutes in our testing.

The Google Pixel 7 is a great phone overall, but this discount makes it even better. If you’re interested in Google’s hardware, you probably want to know that the Google Pixel Watch has crashed in price on Amazon. Or, for more deals, check out our iPhone sales article.

