Google Play Store Officially Allows NFT Games, But Bans Gambling: Nifty Newsletter, July 1218





In this week’s newsletter, Google Play has officially allowed non-fungible token (NFT) games on its store with some restrictions. NFT company Dapper Labs has completed its third round of layoffs, and the blockchain gaming startup has enabled automatic refunds on NFT purchases. For more news, check out blockchain-based games that have started to see a surge in daily trading volume on Sui Network. Also, don’t miss his Nifty News this week. Featured on Bank of America training employees within the Metaverse.

Google Play Store Officially Allows NFT Games, But Not Gambling Games

The Google Play store recently announced a new blockchain-based content policy that includes allowing NFT games. The company said the new policy aims to open up new ways to trade blockchain-based digital content within applications and games.

Even though the company is open to NFTs and blockchain game content, it also clarified that developers must clearly state their functionality in their game descriptions. Gambling is also prohibited.

Dapper Labs makes third cut in nine months amid NFT downturn

NFT company Dapper Labs has announced additional job cuts, cutting a further 51 employees from its team. The company said the decision was necessary to keep the company lean and efficient.

The layoffs are the third time the company has laid off employees in less than a year. The company cut 22% of its workforce in November 2022. The company also cut its workforce by 20% in February 2023.

Blockchain Gaming Platform Creates Refundable NFT Program

Blockchain gaming startup Spielworks and Web3 platform Mycelium Network have partnered to create the NFT Project, which enables automatic refunds on NFT purchases. Through a smart contract, a person who wants a refund can exchange NFTs for the pool of funds with the click of a button.

Users who acquire NFTs are also allowed to use them within blockchain games, giving players material drops and mining power.

A simple tile game is skyrocketing daily TX on the Sui Network Data platform

Sui 8192, an on-chain tile-sliding game, has caused a massive surge in daily transactions on the Sui network. The game even surpasses Solana in terms of daily transactions, according to the on-chain analytics platform.

A new object is created for each instance of the game. This process is similar to NFT casting. Additionally, every move in the game is recorded as a transaction and requires gas.

Nifty News: Metaverse Bank Robbery, Trump NFT Business Prefers Crypto Over Cash & More

Bank of America employs virtual reality metaverse and artificial intelligence technology to train employees to deal with bank robberies and angry customers. Donald Trump’s NFT business, on the other hand, has its funds on Ethereum, and the disclosure does not mention any bank accounts.

Thanks for reading our digest of the most notable developments in the NFT space over the past few weeks. Come back next Wednesday for more reports and insights on this actively evolving field.

