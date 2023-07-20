Google Maps Sends Sky Waka Seekers to the Other Side of the Mountain





According to Tsukino Volunteer Manager Robert Veitch, people with passes for the Sky Waka Gondola, a two-hour drive away, were flocking to Tsukino.

A Google Maps glitch reportedly sent hundreds of vehicles seeking gondola rides on the Ruapehus Sky Waka to the remote Tsukino ski area on the eastern side of the mountain.

Tukino provided a screenshot of the route from Torpe to the field via the 18-kilometer 4×4 road accessible from Desert Rd. Sky Waka is at Whakapapa.

No accidents have been reported, but Tsukino operators said on their website that the ski resort is only accessible by tall four-wheel-drive vehicles with chains. Instead, cars and minivans traveled over several days, with drivers ignoring four-wheel-drive signs.

“They were coming to our ski area with prepaid gondola passes in search of Sky Waka,” said Tsukino weekend volunteer manager Robert Veitch on Wednesday.

Tsukino-san was taking them to Whakapapa, which was two hours away by car.

Sometimes it was too late in the day to use the pass. ”

He said the situation raised safety concerns, especially if the weather turned bad.

Luckily we had nice weather over the weekend.

Also, this road should only be used by properly equipped vehicles.

It could have been very bad. If someone slips off the road, it doesn’t take long.

Also, some people had to be rescued from places they shouldn’t have entered if they wanted to put on walking shoes and go out to Tsukino.

This involved kicking steps, using ski poles, and holding hands to get at least two groups of four back to safety when the first soft snow was refreezing.

Tsukino Ski Resort on Mount Ruapehu. Operators insist it should only be accessed by tall four-wheel-drive vehicles with chains.

Veitch said the Google Maps glitch was apparent at least Saturday and Monday, but appeared to be fixed by Tuesday. This followed social media posts by his group and others on the issue.

Ruapehu Alpine Lift (RAL) CEO Jono Dean said Google Maps had fixed the problem by Wednesday morning, but criticized the delay, saying it was very frustrating for Sky Waka gondola customers.

I really feel sorry for people who were misled by Google Maps, [people should] Always refer to the company’s website MtRuapehu as the source of truth.

Dean said Google’s reliance on crowdsourced algorithms could be problematic.

Ruapehu Alpine Lift boss Jono Dean said it was very frustrating for Sky Waka Gondola customers and that it felt slow and slow to fix it.

We (and all businesses) can set our own location, but it can be difficult to keep track of when the location is overridden by user submissions.

He also said that members of RAL’s management team had been working on the issue for weeks, but were frustrated by the slow progress in getting Google to fix the anomaly.

Dean said those who purchased Sky Waka tickets are valid until Oct. 23 this year.

A Google statement on Wednesday did not elaborate on the situation, but said, “We use a variety of sources to obtain the most accurate and up-to-date information on our maps, and we use a combination of manual and automated techniques to check accuracy.” If there is a problem, we will try to fix it as soon as possible.

