Google tests AI tool that can create news articles





Google is testing a product that uses artificial intelligence technology to create news stories and is pitching it to news outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post and News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The tool, known internally under the working title of Genesis, can capture detailed information on current events, for example, and generate news copy, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity when discussing the product.

One of three people familiar with the product said Google believes it can act as a kind of personal assistant for journalists, automating some tasks and saving others time, and sees it as a responsible technology that can help keep the publishing industry away from the pitfalls of generative AI.

Some executives who saw Google’s pitch said it was disturbing and asked not to reveal that they were discussing confidential matters. The two said that the effort put into producing accurate and artistic news stories seemed to be taken for granted.

A Google spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. The Times and Post declined to comment.

“We have a good relationship with Google and appreciate Sundar Pichais’ long-term commitment to journalism,” a News Corp spokesperson said in a statement, referring to Google and its CEO.

Journalism professor and media critic Jeff Jarvis said there are potential good and bad sides to Google’s new tools like the one mentioned above.

Jarvis, director of the Tonite Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism at the Craig Newmark School of Journalism at the City University of New York, said journalists should use the tool if it can reliably deliver factual information.

However, if the tool is misused by journalists and news outlets on topics that require nuance and cultural understanding, it could undermine not only the tool but also the credibility of the news outlets that use it, he continued.

News outlets around the world are grappling with whether to use artificial intelligence tools in their newsrooms. A number of companies, including The Times, NPR and Insider, have informed employees that they will explore potential uses for AI as they consider how it can be applied responsibly to the high-stakes news arena where seconds and accuracy are paramount.

But Google’s new tools are sure to stir fears even among journalists who have written their own stories for centuries. Some news outlets, including the Associated Press, have long used AI to produce articles such as corporate earnings reports, but this remains a fraction of their service coverage compared to articles produced by journalists.

Artificial intelligence could change this situation, allowing users to create a wider range of articles, which, if not carefully edited and checked, can spread misinformation and affect perceptions of traditionally written articles.

While Google is working at breakneck speed to develop and deploy generative AI, the technology also poses some challenges for the advertising giant. Google has traditionally been responsible for organizing information and directing users to publishers’ websites to read more, but tools like its chatbot Bard present factual claims that are sometimes inaccurate and don’t direct traffic to more credible sources such as news publishers.

The technology comes as governments around the world ask Google to give more of its advertising revenue to news outlets. After the Australian government tried to force Google to negotiate with publishers over payments in 2021, the company further stepped up its partnerships with international news outlets under its News Showcase program.

Publishers and other content creators have already criticized Google and other big AI companies for using decades of articles and posts to train AI systems without compensating publishers. News outlets such as NBC News and The Times have taken a stand against AI siphoning data without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/19/business/google-artificial-intelligence-news-articles.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos