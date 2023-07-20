



Carly Russell of Hoover, Alabama, disappeared on July 13 after Googleing the movie “Taken.” At that moment, she searched numerous other search terms until she told the 911 operator that she had seen a toddler walking down a busy interstate.

According to the Hoover Police Department, Russell, 25, went missing on July 13 after calling a 911 operator that he saw a diapered infant aged 3 or 4 along Interstate 459 South near Birmingham, Alabama, around 9:24 p.m.

After calling 911, Russell called a relative and stopped talking, but the phone “was left open,” police said. She returned home around 10:45 pm on July 15 and was released after being taken to a local hospital.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Hoover Police Inspector Keith Cheskleva said Mr Russell had taken “a dark bathrobe, a roll of toilet paper” and other items from his employer, Woodhouse Spa in Birmingham, around 8:20 pm on July 13.

Carly Russell case: Alabama woman tells 911 caller she saw child aged 3-4 in ‘white t-shirt and diapers’

Carly Russell disappeared on July 13 after Googleing the movie “Taken,” and after many other searches, she told the 911 operator, “I saw a toddler walking on a busy interstate.” (Dana Mixer of Fox News Digital and Hoover Police Department)

Russell then ordered food from a Mediterranean cafe in Tajiki, picked it up at a Colonnade store in Birmingham, and then went to Target, where he bought a granola bar and Cheese It.She remained in the parking lot until 9:21 p.m.

Various personal items were found inside the car, including items ordered by Tajikis, including Russell’s wallet and Apple watch. Her mobile phone was near the car. No items she had purchased from Target were found inside the vehicle.

The police chief also said Russell searched for “Do I have to pay for Amber Alert?”

Police in Alabama Disappearance Case Say No Evidence of Toddler on Interstate

Hoover Police in Alabama are reviewing traffic camera footage on Interstate 459. The video shows Carly Russell’s car slowly zipping through the emergency lane with its warning lights on, stopping before she went missing on July 13. (Credit: Hoover Police Department/TCA)

Russell also searched for the movie “Taken” at 12:10 p.m. on July 13. According to IMDB, “Taken” is about a former CIA agent who travels across Europe to rescue his daughter who was kidnapped during a trip to Paris.

Cheskleva said it was “extremely unusual” that the kidnapped had searched for the movie “Taken” hours earlier.

At 2:35 am on July 13th, she looked for a one-way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville on July 13th.

She also allegedly used her work computer to search for “maximum age for Amber Alert.”

Cheskleva said the US Secret Intelligence Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal marshals cooperated in the investigation. He said authorities were still trying to figure out Russell’s whereabouts during the 49 hours he had been missing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A photograph released by the Hoover Police Department shows an Alabama woman, Carly Russell. (Hoover Police Department)

According to CCTV footage obtained by detectives, Russell was seen walking down a neighborhood sidewalk before arriving at his parents’ home on July 15.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected] and his Twitter @asabes10.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/us/carlee-russell-searched-google-taken-movie-amber-alert-hours-disappearance-alabama-police-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos