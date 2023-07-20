Hamptons Tech Week 2023: Pioneering Innovation and Collaboration at the Heart of Technology | Areas





SOUTHAMPTON, NY, July 19, 2023 (EZ Newswire) — Hamptons Tech Week has concluded its highly anticipated 2023 edition with great success. From Monday, June 26th to Thursday, June 29th, this all-encompassing event brought together top minds, innovators and industry professionals in the beautiful Hamptons to foster connection and collaboration in the ever-evolving world of technology. Held at the Southampton Arts Centre, which showcased a book of photographs by Henry Benson highlighting some of the most prolific events in modern history, the Curio Project Hamptons teamed up with fyl Tribe to launch an official program of a day dedicated to women in technology. Hamptons Tech Week has cemented its reputation as the ultimate gathering place for thought leaders, start-ups, investors and tech enthusiasts. The event provided a platform for networking, sharing knowledge and showcasing cutting-edge technology, encouraging attendees to listen, learn and connect. Hamptons Tech Week is committed to providing a platform that fosters collaboration and innovation, and we believe this year was a great opportunity for attendees to learn from and connect with industry leaders. Looking ahead, Hamptons Tech Week will continue to host events that foster connections and foster innovation within the tech industry. Hamptons Tech Week co-founder Steven Szabo and founding partner Gary Adelman The 2023 Hamptons Tech Week featured an exciting line-up of keynotes, panel discussions and interactive experiences. Attendees received insights from visionary leaders, engaging discussions about the future of the industry and the ethical implications of emerging technologies, and also had the opportunity to network, enjoy cocktails, and take part in a little fun golf hosted by Grateful 4 Golf at Montauk Downs State Park Golf Course. Event highlights included inspiring keynotes from industry luminaries who shared their experience, vision, technology, entrepreneurship and valuable insights on the future of innovation. Some highlights include: Retail Renaissance: From Digital Merchandise to AI-Powered Marketing, Creating Connected Consumer Experiences; Logic & Ethical AI: Building the World’s Brains: Logictree and Game Changers Hosted by: How Athletes Are Leveraging Technology and Investments. Notable speakers include: Anish Merwani: Chairman and CEO of LVMH (North America), Michael Burke: Managing Director of Google, Ray Mate: Cultural Architect, Hype Golf, Carol Sutchman: Technology Investor and Philanthropist, Molly Heffernan, Director of Marketing and Digital at Tory Burch Foundation, Jen Halweil: Chief Story Engineer #GoBeyond, Forbes Next1000 Winner, Emmy Nominee Jack Wyant, Director: Owner and Managing Partner, Cincinnati Reds, Blue Chip Partners, General Anthony Tata: Writer, Visitors Committee Member of the American Academy of Merchant Marine, Chloë Douanci: Managing Director The result was an amazing turnout and an audience that was equally represented, men and women, who were motivated, challenged and inspired to think outside the box and passionate about transformative change. Experts from diverse backgrounds gathered for thought-provoking panel discussions to explore the most pressing topics in technology. These discussions delved into the future of the industry, sustainable development, and the ethical implications of emerging technologies, creating conversations that will shape the direction of the tech industry. Looking back at this event is a strong reminder that a conference doesn’t have to be filled with glitz, ambience, and side events promoting fireworks until the early hours of the morning. The event showed that meaningful connections with truly smart people with common goals can foster a supportive community. This is where entrepreneurs can push their ventures to new heights. And bringing women to the fore in tech areas that we don’t usually see was really an added bonus. Kelly Ferraro HTW Attendees River North Communications Founders Simple Spirits, 21 Seeds, William Grant & Sons, and Stone Castle Wine sponsored networking events throughout the conference that allowed attendees to connect with like-minded professionals, forge strategic partnerships, and build relationships beyond the event itself. These connections serve as the foundation for continued collaboration and future efforts. Hamptons Tech Week 2023 was an innovative event shaping the future of technology and its impact on society. With its idyllic location, world-class speakers and unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, the event provided a unique platform for technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders to come together and chart the direction of the digital revolution. To say I am happy with the outcome of Hamptons Tech Week is an understatement, but I am so grateful that we were able to bring together such a dynamic group of people to connect and build relationships with each other. Christine Pridakko, Co-Founder of Hamptons Tech Week Successful Hamptons Tech Week 2023 is a testament to the dedication and vision of the hosting team, sponsors including Invest Nordic Ireland, Logictry, Northwell Health, Adelman Matz PC, Status Labs, Meta Burnett, Grit Daily, Love Lillett, TMX, and the participants who made it all possible. Their commitment to innovation and collaboration keeps the technology industry moving forward, ensuring a future where technology benefits and empowers individuals and communities. Hamptons Tech Week 2023 was by far the hottest ticket in town, delivering an unforgettable journey into the future of technology with incredible talks and discussions from some of the world’s biggest brands. The quality of networking is one of the best I’ve experienced, everyone is so welcoming, and it’s a relaxed yet exclusive atmosphere that I rarely experience at a tech event that makes me want to come back year after year. Digital DNA CEO Simon Bailie For more information on Hamptons Tech Week and the latest on upcoming events, visit https://hamptonstechweek.com.About Hamptons Tech Week

Hamptons Tech Week is the premier technology conference where visionaries, innovators, start-ups, investors and industry professionals gather to foster collaboration and drive technological advancement. Focused on disruptive technology, entrepreneurship and thought leadership, Hamptons Tech Week provides a unique platform for networking, education and collaboration. For more information, please visit https://hamptonstechweek.com.

