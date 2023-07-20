Agricultural biotech overtakes UK agrifood tech downstream





Data Snapshot is a regular feature of AgFunderNews that analyzes investment data for the agrifoodtech market provided by its parent company, AgFunder.

Following a similar trend in global agrifoodtech investment, much of the recent venture capital funding for food and agri innovation in the UK has started to move upstream.

Over the past 12 months (1 July 2022 to 1 July 2023), UK agrifood tech startups have raised nearly $400 million in 77 deals, according to the latest AgFunder data.

That’s down significantly from the same period a year ago, when the UK agrifoodtech startup raised $1.6 billion in 202 deals. However, as noted above, the decline is in line with macro trends, with less money invested in agrifoodtech in the face of economic headwinds and a particularly bad second half of 2022.

The team at biotech company evonetix. Image credit: evonetix Top categories by funding amount:

Investors tightening their wallets means more VC money is flowing to upstream startups (closer to farms and labs) that develop products and services that often have a climate-related angle.

Funding for this kind of startup will become even more important in the years to come as the climate situation intensifies (both literally and figuratively).

To this end, agricultural biotech was the UK’s most funded category last year, with startups raising $86.3 million, about 21% of the investment pie.

Two downstream categories, InStore Retail & Restaurant Tech and eGrocery, followed with $75.2 million and $64.8 million respectively. Our high ranking in these two categories is largely due to some big deals (more on that below).

This was followed by innovative food ($57 million), midstream technology ($40 million), and bioenergy & biomaterials ($23.3 million).

Agricultural Biotech $86.3M In-Store Retail and Restaurants $75M Electronic Grocery $65M Innovative Foods $57M Supply Chain Technology $40M Bioenergy & Biomaterials $23M Farm Management $15M New Farming Systems $13M Online Restaurants/Meal Kits $9M Home Cooking 8 $M Farm Robotics $2M Agricultural Marketplace $1.8M Top Categories by Transaction Size:

By category defined by AgFunder, the 77 deals in the UK fall into the following categories:

In-store retail and restaurant tech 10 Farm management 10 Agricultural biotech 9 Bioenergy and biomaterials 9 Innovative food 9 Midstream technology 8 e-grocery 6 Home cooking 5 Online restaurants and meal kits 4 Farm robotics 3 New farming systems 2 Restaurant market 1 Agriculture market 1 Image credit: Tropic Biosciences UK Agrifoodtech top deals:

eGrocery startup Modern Milkman has taken the top spot with a $60 million Series C funding round in late 2022. This deal made up the bulk of the eGrocery category for the period. Since the Modern Milkman funding, eGrocery has quickly fallen out of favor with investors.

Another unusual deal was by London-based Finnish fintech startup iwoca, which raised $55 million in early 2023. Like Modern Milkman, iwoca’s deals dominated the in-store retail & restaurant tech category as it is a fintech platform serving many foodservice companies.

Agricultural biotech startup Tropic Biosciences has raised $35 million in Series C funding. This was followed by his $24 million Series B for Soylent aspiring Huel, and evonetix, another agricultural biotech startup, raising his $24 million in its own Series B.

From there, the majority of the top rounds were early-stage company seeds or Series A’s, with a few other late-stage rounds interspersed along the way.

