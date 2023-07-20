Breakthrough Technology Coverage at the New House Committee Hearing Center





Mr. Whitaker of AdvaMed: “Patients… can’t wait.”

WASHINGTON, DC — AdvaMed, a medical technology association, praised continued legislative efforts to develop pathways for Medicare to apply breakthrough FDA-approved technology at a hearing before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Health this week.

Access to breakthrough FDA-approved medical technologies is a matter of life and death for many Medicare patients, and a predictable path to CMS coverage for these devices is a top priority for AdvaMed and our industry. Advamed president and CEO Scott Whitaker said patients can’t wait any longer. We appreciate the progress made on many fronts in Washington on this issue, including the bipartisan legislative resolution, today’s Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee hearing, and CMS’ continued focus on TCET regulations. We have a lot of work to do to ensure patients have access to the transformative breakthrough technologies that are available, but we look forward to working with legislators and policy makers to move the program forward.

Titled Innovation Saves Lives: Assessing Medicare Access Pathways for Innovative Drugs, Medical Devices and Technologies, the hearing included testimony from AdvaMed board member Dr. Lishan Aklog, Chairman and CEO of PAVMed and Lucid Diagnostics. said Todd Brinton, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Edwards Lifesciences, an AdvaMed member company, on the importance of timely access to life-saving medical technology.

Dr. Akrog said in his testimony: [O]Over the decades, innovations in medical technology have delivered new instruments, diagnostic tests and, most recently, digital health tools that have reduced the burden of disease, alleviated suffering and, indeed, saved millions of lives.

Congress and relevant government agencies must play a key role in updating systems to keep up with and foster the pace of innovation. For example, as recently as 10 or 15 years ago, the industry standard was that European patients had access to breakthrough technologies developed and manufactured here in the United States, five or ten years earlier than the rest of us. That is no longer the case as FDA processes have improved and become more predictable. By providing a similarly predictable path for Medicare coverage of emerging technologies, Congress and CMS have an opportunity to ensure equitable access to life-saving innovations for Medicare beneficiaries.

Dr. Brinton said in his testimony that streamlining the process of making the reporting of breakthrough medical technology more transparent and efficient is one way we can ensure that medical innovation flourishes rather than declines.

The proposed TCET guidance is a fundamental step towards increasing predictability. That said, more predictability is needed when it comes to the concepts CMS describes, such as evidence previews, evidence reviews, evidence development plans and agency timelines.

[T]ime is essential to address the gap that breakthrough technologies often face between FDA approval and CMS coverage. Any further delay could prevent Medicare patients from accessing breakthrough medical innovations. For the millions of patients with cardiovascular disease like Jill and others suffering from unmet needs, we can’t wait.

Last month, CMS announced the proposed Transition Compensation for Emerging Technologies (TCET) rule. In response, Whitaker said, “I am pleased that CMS has finally issued a TCET notice.” While the draft rule requires further consideration, we are pleased that CMS recognizes the need to improve the compensation process for seniors. We continue to believe that the immediate application of FDA-approved technology is the best way to ensure that older adults receive the benefits they need and that medical technology companies in the Americas continue to lead the world in medical innovation. We look forward to reviewing the draft rule and working with CMS and Congress to bring certainty and transparency to the health care innovations for older Americans.

In March, the bipartisan Ensure Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products Act was introduced in the House by Rep. Brad Wenstrup (OH-02) and Rep. Susan Delbene (WA-01). In response to the bill’s submission, Whittaker said access to innovative, FDA-approved breakthrough technologies is essential for Medicare beneficiaries working with doctors to treat illness and live healthier lives. This law is an important part of the ongoing reforms he is making within CMS to make this a reality for patients.

# #

AdvaMed member companies manufacture medical devices, diagnostic products and health information systems that transform healthcare through early detection of disease, less invasive procedures and more effective treatments. AdvaMed’s membership ranges from the largest to the smallest medical technology innovators and companies. For more information, please visit www.advamed.org.

