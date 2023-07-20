



Keith Schroman first heard about co-requisite courses five years ago while attending a conference for community college math teachers.

At the time, the course was still a developing approach to developmental education. These differed from traditional creditless developmental education courses in that they placed students directly into college-level courses with credit while simultaneously requiring them to take remedial courses in the same subject. Schroman was thrilled with the research results outlining the model’s success.

Starting in 2016, the City University of New York began testing the idea with students taking introductory math courses. According to system data, about 50% more students in co-requisite courses graduated than those who took traditional remedial courses.

“I remember thinking it was a really cool result, and the whole state has adopted this approach,” said Schroman, co-chair of the mathematics program at Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Oregon. It seems like it’s probably only a matter of time before we look into this.

Three years later, the mutually compulsory courses became part of the university curriculum. Backed by approximately $300,000 in grants from Strong Start to Finisha, a network of higher education system leaders, university presidents and policy experts focused on reforming developmental education. Chemeketa and his four other institutions in the Oregon Community College Association have introduced co-requisite mathematics courses in fall 2021 that can be taken alongside introductory mathematics courses. Add-on courses come with academic support and advice, which is a key component of the co-requisite model. So far the results are good.

Kemeketa students who took required courses in the first quarter of the academic year had a 7 percent higher completion rate than other students who enrolled only in college-level mathematics courses, even though they were considered unprepared for college-level mathematics. Similar results were found at all participating institutions, with overall he had a 9% higher completion rate for students who took co-requisite courses.

Looking at students, especially those at community colleges who have returned from some kind of vacation, Schroman said, the more advanced math classes they were assigned, the less likely they were to pass. These Mutually Necessary Classes are designed to get students onboard quickly to the classes they need with the support they need to be successful and ready to move on to important work.

Chemeketa is now in its third year of offering co-requisite introductory-level mathematics courses and plans to introduce a second co-requisite course in calculus this fall. However, not all institutions are enthusiastic about adopting a co-essential model.

Despite good results in Chemeketa, only 9 of the state’s 17 community colleges have participated in the voluntary initiative.

Other colleges are interested, but just don’t know how, said Elizabeth Cox Brand, director of the Oregon Student Success Center, a division of the state association of community colleges. The center operates a grant project to fund the development and implementation of common essential courses. Especially at small universities, there were some universities that said, “We can’t afford to allocate staff to do something like this now.”

Cox Brand added that it’s still something of a mystery to those who haven’t actually investigated it. Seems too good to be true.

Adoption of the corequisite model used by two-year and four-year colleges has been slow. A 2020 survey by educational strategy consultancy Tyton Partners, which surveyed more than 2,000 higher education administrators and teachers, found that nearly 40 percent of respondents said their institutions had not implemented systematic developmental education reforms. Despite a wealth of data proving its effectiveness and increased implementation through legislation in states such as California and Nevada and institutional policies in Georgia, Tennessee and New York, mandatory courses are still not the norm.

According to a study by the State Board of Education that tracks state education policy, only 24 states or college systems refer directly to co-requisite courses in their policy and specify whether their use is permitted or required by law or institutional policy. However, that policy varies greatly from state to state. Many other states, including Oregon, do not have written policies that directly address reciprocal requirements.

However, there is a growing interest in mutually necessary education. Nationwide, especially at community colleges, enrollment rates continue to stagnate or decline, and as institutions struggle to sustain tuition income, college administrators are looking for ways to remove barriers to degree attainment and support non-traditional students.

About 1.7 million students enroll in remedial courses each year, but fewer than 1 in 10 make it to graduation, according to a Complete College America report. Complete College America advocates for improving college completion rates and closing racial and socioeconomic performance gaps, and is a proponent of the mutual requirements model.

Brandon Protas, Complete College Americas vice president for alliance engagements, cited job cuts as a key flaw in the prerequisite model.

Students who are considered inadequately prepared for college are usually required to take remedial prerequisite courses as part of a series of development classes before they can take college-level credit courses. According to Protas, the greater the number of prerequisites, the more likely a student will fail or drop out.

Of those students who started with the traditional minimum prerequisites, those who reach college-level courses, much less pass or graduate, are often in the low double digits or even single digits, he said.

Non-credit courses accumulate quickly and may take a student a full academic year or more to complete. The accumulated costs and time spent on courses that do not bring you closer to a degree can be demoralizing and cause many students to drop out early.

Black and Latino students are up to twice as likely to enroll in remedial courses as white or Asian students, according to the State Association of Higher Education Executive Officers and Complete College America.

But as remedial education comes under intense scrutiny and criticism, reciprocal requirements are gaining momentum. Proponents see the model as a proven intervention that increases students’ chances of academic success and closes the completion rate equity gap in the process.

The University of Georgia system phased out math and English-only remedial courses, and the effect has been dramatic. Starting with a small campus-based cross-requisite prototype in 2015 and expanding to a full-scale system-wide co-requisite in 2018, Georgia doubled the percentage of students completing gateway courses, regardless of race or admissions test score.

When aggregated by race and ACT score to indicate readiness levels, the results showed only minor differences between success rates for students of different races. In many cases, black and Latino students actually outperformed white students, and in most cases the gaps that existed were not statistically significant.

The data actually showed that students, whatever their level, were far better served and much more likely to succeed with the co-conditional model than when they used the preconditioning strategy, said Tristan Denry, who was the Georgia system’s chief academic officer when remedial classes were phased out. In fact, it was the less prepared students who performed best.

Denry, who currently serves as Vice Chair for Academic Affairs and Innovation on the Louisiana Board of Regents, has been involved in the development of mutually necessary pedagogy since its early days. While he was president of the university in 2009, Austin led efforts to make Pea State University one of the first universities in Tennessee and the nation to introduce reciprocal requirements.

Denley also attributes the success of the co-requisite course to a change in mindset.

Students in developmental education have worked hard to get to college, but only when they arrive at college often feel they are not there yet, he said. That identity often leads many students to sort of give up or drop out.

A mutual need model, where students take the courses they need to complete their degree from the start and feel they have the support of those around them to succeed, is an entirely different kind of experience.

Still, some educators are hesitant to move to a modified model of preconditions to coconditions. Oregon math teacher Schroman said one of the most frequent concerns he hears from his cautious colleagues is whether the quality of learning is good enough.

Schroman cites an engineering student who started studying pre-calculus. If he starts with mutual requirements, is he just passing the minimum, or is he actually using those skills to follow up?

Actually, there are some studies that address this, but not much.

Other concerns about the cost and value of co-requisite components have also been resolved.

A report from the Center for Community College Research at Columbia University Teachers College analyzed the cost-effectiveness of a system-wide transition from preconditions to reciprocity in Tennessee. Comparing the total cost of each program with the success rate of students in the Beginner Course, we found that the cost per successful student was almost halved, even though the cost of implementing the co-required course as a whole was higher. She had more than four times as many students completing co-requisite courses than students completing prerequisites.

Protas said coreqs is gaining momentum as a standard. You’ll quickly find outliers are those who haven’t moved to a mutually necessary support model.

