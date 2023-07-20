IT Director Carol Kingsbury Announces Retirement from Ted Baker — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





In a post on LinkedIn, Kingsbury said: Four years and three months ago, I walked through the lobster-adorned door of his UBB into what felt like a secret world. I had no idea what to expect, but I knew it wouldn’t be mediocre or boring. Going forward to today, I can confirm that there was never a dull moment.

As Dorothy said, there’s nothing quite like Ted. From the floor of the store to the front door of our headquarters, Ted’s 24-karat gold thread runs through her DNA is the people. Whether it’s a colleague or a customer, it determines how much you’ve invested in your business in terms of heart, loyalty, and skill.

She added: “It has been an honor to work with and learn from so many people in our industry. You guys are amazing and have shown incredible courage and professionalism over the last few months in navigating post-acquisition uncertainty and ambiguity.”

It’s a real pleasure to lead the IT team. You are truly extraordinary people. You have pulled more rabbits out of your hats, herded cats, knitted fog, in good times and bad times than I have ever seen anywhere else, and you have done it, even when you are completely exhausted, with such professionalism, dignity and pride.

Kingsbury also thanked those who shared this journey with him, including Wunderman Thompson Commerce & Technology, BigCommerce, Bloomreach, MuleSoft, Adyen, Boston Consulting Group and Avalara.

She concluded: “Teds DNA will now evolve and grow under Authentic Brands Group, supported by our new operating partners PDS, OSL Retail Services and AARC Group.” I feel very lucky to be part of it.

Kingsbury is currently on vacation for the summer and has no new plans yet. Opportunities to take breaks are rare in our world, she told RTIH.

Leon Shepard

Earlier this year, Leon Shepard left Ted Baker as CIO and director of digital strategy.

Prior to joining Ted Baker, Shepherd served as Interim CIO at Jack Wills and, prior to that, as Director of IT and Business Change at FatFace.

He also worked at Marks & Spencer, where he held the position of Head of E-Commerce Technology and International IT.

And he spent over nine years at Vodafone, where he was Head of Core Network and Head of E-Commerce Delivery.

He said that after what he described as an incredibly busy period, he’s now taking some time off to see what exciting and interesting roles he’ll have.

